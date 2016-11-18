Family of killed crime kingpin's girlfriend had no idea he was a gangster

The family of the devastated girlfriend of slain mafia man Pasquale Barbaro have reportedly spoken out of their shock at hearing about his dangerous underworld past.

The gangster was shot by two hooded hitmen outside the home of underworld figure George Alex in southwest Sydney on Monday night.

Barbaro’s girlfriend’s mother has since told The Daily Telegraph: "I liked Pasquale - he was a nice guy and came to the house often".

She said the couple were even talking about marriage.

"My daughter is really upset by what has happened and has found it really overwhelming.

"They were talking of getting married. I honestly thought he came from a good Italian family.

"None of us knew anything about his dealings.

"It has been hard for all of us, we genuinely liked him".

There are reports the 35-year-old's girlfriend was dating the notorious mafia man for more than a year, after he left his wife and mother of his two children Melinda Grasso months after his release from jail in 2013.

Her daughter told reporters: “It’s way too soon to speak about Pasquale. I’m raw, I’m still in shock.”

A neighbour said: “I’ve seen her crying in the street, she hasn’t taken it well at all".

The underworld figure was out on $300,000 bail for charges of manufacturing two kilograms of the drug ice five years ago, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Officers are reportedly focusing on a theory a rival criminal gang may have used the recent gangland war in Sydney's west as a cover for killing Barbaro.

There are reports the slain underworld figure was an informant, but a woman connected to him told reporters: “All I’m going to say is he’s not a police informer".

NSW Police have since established Strike Force Osprey to crack down on gangland crime.

