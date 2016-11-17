US woman allergic to everything including husband, confined to bedroom

For the past year a US woman has been a prisoner in her own plastic-wrapped bedroom, as she struggles to live with a rare medical condition that makes her allergic to almost everything, including her husband.

After numerous misdiagnoses, Johanna Watkins was told by physicians that she suffered from a rare condition called mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) that results in her body attacking itself.

Due to the condition Johanna is allergic to virtually everything including sunlight, most food and drinks - and even other people.

Since last year, Johanna has been forced to spend every day trapped in her own bedroom where she occupies her time reading psalms, Skyping friends and family and praying.

Johanna is even forced to Skype with her own husband, Scott, as he now lives and sleeps in a different room in the home the couple share.

Due to the serious nature of her condition her room has been sealed off with plastic to keep out potential allergens.

She also lives in darkness and is forced to keep the sun blocked out of the small bedroom that is also filled with various air filters.

The body’s mast cells are ordinarily meant to release chemicals that dictate immune system reactions, however Watkins’ release the wrong chemicals, to the wrong place, at the wrong time resulting in crippling symptoms.

“We’re just entering a new era here where physicians just need to be aware that there’s a new kid on the inflammatory block so to speak,” Dr. Lawrence Afrin, a medicine professor in the University of Minnesota Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, who diagnosed Watkins, told Fox 9.

“So when they see a patient who has multiple inflammatory problems, they’re having a hard time putting the whole package together and having a hard time finding effective therapy.”

Johanna is so sensitive to smells that all cooking has to be completed at neighbour's homes.

However the hardest thing for the 29-year-old is the social isolation.

“I can't get too close,” Scott told Fox 9.

“I can't hug her safely. I can't hug her without hurting her.”

Johanna and Scott were married in 2013, before she was diagnosed with the condition.

She only ever leaves the residence when she has to attend medical appointments.

By the time they arrive home, she is exhausted and in crippling pain.

“As soon as that door opens, I can feel it,” Johanna explained to a local media outlet.

“My body goes into complete attack mode.

“It feels like my body is waging war on itself. My throat automatically tightens. It kind of feels like Darth Vader doing a chokehold.”

According to Johanna her condition has been steadily declining, with the past few years spent in “survival mode”.

MCAS is typically treatable with a variety of anti-inflammatory medication working for most patients however sadly for Johanna, her case is so extreme, doctors are still working to find a successful treatment.