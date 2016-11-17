Oklahoma airport shooter may have been inspired by 'revenge'

The gunman who shot and killed father-of-six Michael Winchester at an Oklahoma City airport may have been motivated by revenge, police have said.

Revenge attack: Gunman ambushes former colleague shooting him dead at Oklahoma airport

The shooter has been identified by police as Lloyd Dean Buie, 45, who used to work for Southwest Airlines with Mr Winchester, but had quit his job in April 2015.

Oklahoma Police believe the shooting, which saw the airport closed on Wednesday, was "premeditated" and Buie may have killed Mr Winchester in a revenge attack.

It is believed the gunman waited for his former colleagues in a parking garage and planned to kill one of them.

Police are investigating whether Buie actually planned to kill Mr Winchester or if he just planned to kill.

Police Captain Paco Balderrama said the former airline worker was armed with a rifle, which was likely equipped with a scope, and opened fire on the 52-year-old from the fourth floor of a parking lot.

Mr Balderrama noted that Mr Winchester was not Buie's immediate supervisor at Southwest Airlines, and the circumstances surrounding Buie's resignation were not yet available.

However, he said investigators the resignation and the attack may be linked.

The disgruntled airline employee was later found dead in the back of a ute in the carpark of the airport.

The airport was placed into lockdown for hours as police searched for the gunman and another reported victim.

It has since been revealed there were no other victims.

The airport diverted all flights and closed all surrounding roads as armed officers were seen scouring the car park.

Mr Winchester is a father to six children, and while in college, he was a former punter for the University of Oklahoma and was on the 1985 national championship team.

His son James Winchester is an NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs.