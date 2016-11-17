Police signal they may stop search if Matthew Leveson's body isn't found soon

The search for Matthew Leveson's body in bushland south of Sydney may wrap up within days if nothing of significance is found, NSW Police have said.

It has been more than a week since Mr Leveson's lover Michael Atkins led police to Sydney’s Royal National Park.

Mr Atkins was acquitted of Mr Leveson’s murder or manslaughter by a jury in 2009, but led police to the burial site after being given unprecedented immunity from prosecution.

In complete contrast, Mr Leveson’s parents Mark and Faye took an emotional walk in the search area in the Royal National Park.

Wednesday was the first time the family had been allowed into the area, which has been declared a crime scene.

Despite seven days of digging with excavators and the use of sniffer dogs, Mr and Mrs Leveson said they were still hopeful.

Matthew Leveson was last seen leaving a Sydney nightclub with his partner Michael Atkins in 2007.

In the nine years since the 20-year-old's disappearance, he had given no indication of where the missing man's remains could be found.

Police have indicated the search may wrap up within days if nothing of significance is found.

The coronial inquiry into the 20-year-old's disappearance will resume next March.