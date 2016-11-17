News

Police signal they may stop search if Matthew Leveson's body isn't found soon

Niamh Hannon and AAP
Yahoo7 News /

The search for Matthew Leveson's body in bushland south of Sydney may wrap up within days if nothing of significance is found, NSW Police have said.

It has been more than a week since Mr Leveson's lover Michael Atkins led police to Sydney’s Royal National Park.

Matthew Leveson (right) with his partner Michael Atkins before Mr Leveson vanished. Picture: Supplied

Mr Atkins was acquitted of Mr Leveson’s murder or manslaughter by a jury in 2009, but led police to the burial site after being given unprecedented immunity from prosecution.

In complete contrast, Mr Leveson’s parents Mark and Faye took an emotional walk in the search area in the Royal National Park.

Mr Leveson's loved ones have watched over the search effort in the Royal National Park near Waterfall. Image: AAP

Wednesday was the first time the family had been allowed into the area, which has been declared a crime scene.

Despite seven days of digging with excavators and the use of sniffer dogs, Mr and Mrs Leveson said they were still hopeful.

Mr Atkins was given immunity if he revealed the location of the body. Image: AAP

Matthew Leveson was last seen leaving a Sydney nightclub with his partner Michael Atkins in 2007.

In the nine years since the 20-year-old's disappearance, he had given no indication of where the missing man's remains could be found.

Mr Atkins said the pair left the ARQ nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

Police have indicated the search may wrap up within days if nothing of significance is found.

The coronial inquiry into the 20-year-old's disappearance will resume next March.

Flowers have been left at the sight of the search. Image: AAP

