LIVE BLOG: Earthquake Day 4 – Army aid to Kaikoura halted, another big quake could hit soon

Aid is pouring in to help those trying to recover from Monday's destructive 7.8 magnitude earthquake centred in North Canterbury.

Aftershocks are continuing, now surpassing 2000 tremors since the severe jolt on Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

*There have been more evacuations in central Wellington buildings evacuated over earthquake safety fears.

*GNS says there is a 30 percent chance of an earthquake between magnitude 7 and 7.8 occurring in the next 30 days.

*GNS Science has revised the magnitude of the Monday morning quake to 7.8, meaning it was actually one and a half times stronger than a 7.5.

*Quake-hit areas of the country are set to be hit by more bad weather today, as rescue operations continue.

*More than 600 have been evacuated from Kaikoura so far.

10pm: Thank you for following our live coverage. We will be back in at 6am to bring you the latest developments.

How the situation in Wellington is unfolding:

- Ten buildings in Courtenay Place have been evacuated.

- Residents at the evacuated Courtenay Apartments have been told they won't be able to return for at least 48 hours.

- Courtenay Central has been evacuated and the entire block from Tory to Taranaki Streets is cordoned off.

- Mayor Justin Lester said the at-risk Readings carpark building was the reason for the evacuations.

- There will be delays for commuters.

8.54pm: Police have released a statement reiterating that Marine Parade in Eastbourne is closed between Point Howard and Sunshine Bay due to waves and debris washing over the road.

It is expected the road will be closed for at least another hour.

Police ask motorists and residents to avoid using this part of Marine Parade during this time and follow the directions of police at the scene.

8.43pm: Lowry Bay resident Mike MacDonald has told Fairfax big waves started crashing over the road about 6pm, ahead of high tide.

"I've come around the corner and one lane is totally flooded now," he said.

"It's getting a lot lot worse, almost every wave is coming up to the residents' walls in the centre of Lowry Bay."

MacDonald said police were at the scene.

8.41pm: Wellington Region Emergency Management Office has shared a post on Facebook saying that the road to EASTBOURNE and the EASTERN BAYS is currently CLOSED due to the high Spring Tide combined with the strong Southerly.

Police have closed the road at POINT HOWARD and will only re-open it when it is safe.

8.32pm:

8.22pm: About 100 people have been evacuated from their homes near the Reading Cinema carpark in Courtenay Central after it was determined the building faces "imminent risk of collapse".

One resident was given just a couple of minutes to pack a suitcase and evacuate his home.

Rob Zorn told NZME he's frustrated but would "rather be inconvenienced than dead".

8.20pm: A Ministry of Education spokeswoman says it's hoped schools in Kaikoura will be in a position to open later next week.

But, this depends on several things like access to facilities, like power and water.

8.15pm:

Very eerie, very empty on Molesworth St & in what is normally a very busy supermarket. pic.twitter.com/AVw3E38qSC — Katie Bradford (@katieabradford) November 17, 2016

8.11pm:

PHOTOS || We've uploaded a few more photos to our Facebook gallery. Check them out here: https://t.co/lCZKOXnc98 // #eqnz #nzearthquake pic.twitter.com/TssOS8oPUI — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) November 17, 2016

7.51pm: Large waves have been breaking over the road at Lowry Bay, on the way to Eastbourne in Wellington.

7.45pm:

Night shift on. We've been all about eqs lately, but this one's for our emergency management friends dealing with floods too. #emergencycute pic.twitter.com/OQ5sZJlUtZ — GeoNet (@geonet) November 17, 2016

7.38pm:

Rainbow pointed at Kaikoura 🌈 pic.twitter.com/I92EtjZLkO — Alison Poulter (@AlisonPoulter) November 17, 2016

7.35pm: Fairfax is reporting that a major slip on a Marlborough river has led to farmers being evacuated.

The slip on the Waima River had formed a dam and three families had to be moved out of the Ure Valley, south of Ward, while another slip on the Awatere Valley Road had cut access to Blenheim for up to six high country farming families in the valley, Fairfax reports.

7.33pm: An emergency assistance centre at the Salvation Army on Jessie Street centre has been opened to provide shelter for dozens of people evacuated in Wellington this afternoon.

7.30pm: A father-of-five who helped rescue people from Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 said he experienced a "very odd sense of déjà vu" when he went to rescue a 100-year-old woman trapped in the rubble of a historic homestead near Kaikoura.

Christopher Henry, a doctor based in Kaikoura, was on call when the quake hit and managed to roll out of bed as the earth shook and get ready to go to the hospital.

"I've been through enough shakes to know that it was major. I knew there was going to be significant consequences around the place," he told RNZ.

"We didn't have a huge number of people arrive immediately, but over the course of the night, I think we had six or eight significant injuries - a broken hip, head injuries and cuts."

Dr Henry said an hour later he heard a house had collapsed. Despite Civil Defence warning of the risk of tsunami and ambulance services being advised not to go, he and a group of volunteer firefighters headed to Elms Homestead anyway.

"It was a kind of surreal moment," he said. "I was thinking 'This is really strange here' ... Especially going to a collapsed house thinking 'I know what this is like, and this isn't easy to deal with'," he said.

"Driving down the road, these crevasses had appeared. It was reminiscent of Christchurch, there was a very odd sense of déjà vu about the whole thing."

7.25pm: Canterbury's Medical Officer of Health, who is in Kaikoura, has told Radio New Zealand that the biggest health concern at the moment is the lack of water and the potential for an outbreak of gastro-enteritis.

7.05pm:

Showing the true effects from Mother Nature, This rock seabed was below water level before the quake #eqnz #earthquake pic.twitter.com/REsSmag5gI — Jaydec (@jaydecoltart) November 17, 2016

6.51pm: The Red Cross is stunned after Disturbed said a portion of the proceeds from the American band's Auckland concert will be going to help with relief efforts in New Zealand.

A portion of the proceeds from our Aukland concert will be going to help w/relief efforts in NZ



Please donate here:https://t.co/0eF25oIyAm — Disturbed (@Disturbed) November 17, 2016

The heavy metal band is set to perform at Vector Arena in Auckland on Friday, 18 November.

6.30pm:

Jeepers, not entirely confident walking around the #Wellington CBD anymore. Too many buildings fenced off and near collapse after #EQNZ — nicshaha (@nicshaha) November 17, 2016

6.25pm: This is the latest update from the New Zealand Defence Force tonight.

Warships from Australia, Canada and the United States, with about 660 sailors and four helicopters between them, are in Kaikoura to support the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) disaster relief operation.

“The ships, crews and maritime helicopters provided by our partner militaries have given us a great deal of flexibility in supporting the national relief effort,” Major General (MAJGEN) Tim Gall, the Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, said.

“They could assist in the clean-up, movement of vital aid supplies and in conducting welfare checks in communities affected by Monday’s earthquake.”

MAJGEN Gall said poor weather conditions, further cracks on the road and risks of further landslides halted a convoy of 27 Defence Force trucks that left Burnham Military Camp before midday, carrying vital aid supplies for quake-damaged communities in North Canterbury.

Another survey will be conducted before the convoy is allowed to proceed to Kaikoura, he said.

The convoy was earlier given the green light to move after Army engineers completed a reconnaissance of the Waiau to Kaikoura route this morning. Massive slips caused by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake cut off land access to Kaikoura.

Aid supplies, including food, medicines and portable toilets, are being loaded into the amphibious sealift vessel HMNZS Canterbury, which evacuated around 450 people out of Kaikoura yesterday. The ship will return to Kaikoura tonight.

NH90 helicopters from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s 3 Squadron today evacuated another 60 people and delivered two tonnes of aid to Kaikoura, bringing to about 660 the total number of people evacuated from the quake-damaged town.

Australian frigate HMAS Darwin, Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver and US destroyer USS Sampson arrived overnight from Auckland with the Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha. The foreign warships, which are here to take part in the Navy’s 75th anniversary, were redirected on Tuesday to support the Government’s relief operation.

Surveillance aircraft from the United States Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted surveys of quake-damaged areas, particularly inland and railway routes, today.

The NZDF has mobilised about 560 personnel, at least 11 aircraft and four vessels to support the Government’s earthquake response.

6.15pm:

6pm: Police have released a statement this evening which details their efforts in Kaikoura today.

Here it is:

Police have today continued working with partner agencies who have been conducting welfare checks and needs assessments in remote areas of Kaikoura using New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) helicopters.

Yesterday Police, USAR, and welfare staff flew to remote and isolated areas north of Kaikoura by NZDF helicopter to conduct welfare checks and assess the needs of those who have been impacted by Monday’s earthquake.

These areas included; Okiwi Bay, Waipapa Bay, Raukatara, Half Moon Bay, Blue Duck Valley Road, Puhi Puhi Valley Road, and Clarence Valley (South side).

Today, Police staff in an NZDF Helicopter visited the cut off settlement of Goose Bay to deliver medication and assess needs for further supplies.

An attempt was also made to reach Waiau today but the flight was turned back due to poor weather and low visibility.

Planning is underway for further flights to the area once the weather has cleared to check on people’s welfare.

“As of this afternoon, we have received nearly 400 requests from people asking for welfare checks and only 28 of these remain to be cleared.

We will continue our visits as soon as weather permits,” says Police Forward Commander Superintendent Chris Scahill.

“The feedback we have had on these visits is that people are largely upbeat and are coping well, considering their situation.

“We have already conducted initial visits to remote areas and are planning further flights once the weather clears to reach people in need of assistance.

“A roadblock is still in place at the junction of SH1 and the inland road as the road remains closed to private vehicles. We will work with the relevant agencies to facilitate public travel on this road when it is safe to open.”

Local Police, with the support of additional staff, continue to be available 24/7 to respond to requests for assistance, as well as continuing general policing duties and community patrols.

“Frontline staff in the Kaikoura area continue to have a highly visible presence to keep the community safe,” says Superintendent Scahill.

If you are in the Kaikoura area and are concerned about your safety or the safety of anyone else call 111.

5.58pm: Regional Area Commander Brendan Nally has told RNZ the Reading Cinemas Carpark was deemed unsafe during assessments by engineers today.

He said the building was deemed to be at significant risk of collapse, should another major aftershock hit.

Mr Nally says if the building was to fall it would collapse to the West, towards Courtenay place.

5.55pm: RNZ says buses are being allowed through Courtenay place with just the footpath cordoned off.

5.48pm: The Wellington City Council has said Courtenay Place evacuations may be in place for weeks.

5.45pm:

Being social media manager at a time like this is full-on, but its amazing to see $30K+ donated from fb over last 3 days @NZRedCross #eqnz — Jana Flynn (@JanaFlynn) November 17, 2016

5.43pm:

The mood on Courtenay Place is…a little stressed, TBH. pic.twitter.com/ApWx6L9CVU — Megan (@meganjwhelan) November 17, 2016

5.41pm:

See how Red Cross is helping on the ground in Marlborough and Kaikoura, and how you can help. #Kaikoura #marlborough #kiakahakaikoura #eqnz pic.twitter.com/78GojXUzkQ — New Zealand RedCross (@NZRedCross) November 17, 2016

5.34pm: How the situation in Wellington is unfolding:

- Ten buildings in Courtenay Place have been evacuated.

- Residents at the evacuated Courtenay Apartments have been told they won't be able to return for at least 48 hours.

- Courtenay Central has been evacuated and the entire block from Tory to Taranaki Streets is cordoned off.

- Mayor Justin Lester said the at-risk Readings carpark building was the reason for the evacuations.

- There will be delays for commuters.

Bus delays & diversions: buses are travelling along Courtenay Place but congested & expect delays https://t.co/HNT9M0Gjii — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) November 17, 2016

5.24pm: Mayor Justin Lester has told RNZ's Checkpoint the at-risk Readings carpark building causing evacuations on Courtenay Place is likely beyond repair.

He says "scores of people" from about 10 nearby buildings, including those that front onto Courtenay Place, have been told to evacuate.

Search and rescue team. Green carpark building deemed unsafe in wgtn cbd. Evacuations underway @rnz_news pic.twitter.com/u2yRFHRgB8 — Mei Heron (@meiheron) November 17, 2016

"They've had three assessments and they've decided there's significant structural damage to the carpark.

"So we've decided to put a cordon around the building... and we're asking those people that live in the precinct and around that building to come out of their premises.

"There's no choice about this, because their safety as a paramount concern here, so we've required them to come out."

5.18pm: Beds are being offered to those who have been evacuated from Courtenay Apartments.

To those who have been evacuated from Courtney Apartments: Te Puni Village at @VicUniWgtn has beds if you are in need #eqnz — Rory Lenihan-Ikin (@hyphenating) November 17, 2016

5.15pm: Labour MP Grant Robertson says Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is "a ridiculous, irrelevant bigot" for blaming earthquakes on homosexuals.

The day before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake Mr Tamaki told his congregation natural disasters and specifically the deadly Christchurch earthquakes had been caused by sin building up and spewing out of the ground.

"Even the churches (in Christchurch) were allowed all sorts of activity that you wouldn't dare to imagine... they were actively involved in homosexual practice, homosexual priests," he said.

Asked what he thought about that, Mr Robertson told reporters his message for Mr Tamaki was: "Shut up".

"I mean, Brian Tamaki is a ridiculous, irrelevant bigot and we should all ignore him," the gay MP said.

Acting Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee was reluctant to say what he thought.

"To be quite honest with you, I don't want to comment on anything Brian Tamaki says."

5.13pm: Parts of Courtenay Place in Wellington's CBD have been evacuated due to concerns about structural damage.

Emergency services are at a car park on Tory Street, between Wakefield St and Courtenay Place, with concerns about a building with issues of "structural stability".

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the Reading car park was one of the buildings they had concerns about serious structural damage, in a conference earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Wellington City Council tweeted "Courtenay Central and surrounding buildings are being evacuated following a structural engineer assessment".

4.50pm: One earthquake-affected family have redefined the term "nappy run", after emergency services choppered in supplies for a young baby cut off in the Puhi Puhi Valley.

The six-month-old baby boy and his farm manager dad and mum had no power or water for the first three days following Monday's quake, while the access road to their house on Puhi Peaks farm is still impassable.

Marlborough Civil Defence spokesman John Foley said the road, blocked by multiple slips, looked like a goat track.

He said the farm house's water supply had now been reconnected but the toiletries and disposable nappies were still "very welcome".

4.47pm: Police have confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Wellington's Courtenay Central shopping mall is off-limits.

Fairfax said it was believed concerns about the structural stability of the Courtenay Central car park sparked the evacuation.

Wellington City Council earlier tweeted to say the evacuation come after an assessment from structural engineers.

Courtenay Central and surrounding buildings are being evacuated following a structural engineer assessment - more info to come.. #eqnz — Wgtn City Council (@WgtnCC) November 17, 2016

4.30pm: The Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group says the Kaikoura emergency access road is now closed to all vehicles.

It had been open for emergency and critical support services only.

It is closed until further notice due to dangerous conditions.

Air and sea supply routes remain open as weather conditions permit.

4.20pm: RNZ reports that the block from Tory St through to Taranaki is closed. The Fire Service is turning people away.

This is where the Reading Cinemas carpark building is located.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester said earlier this afternoon that the carpark was one of three buildings which have significant structural damage and are on a "danger list".

The others are:

- 52 Molesworth Street

- The BNZ building.

4.16pm:

Courtenay Central and surrounding buildings are being evacuated following a structural engineer assessment - more info to come.. #eqnz — Wgtn City Council (@WgtnCC) November 17, 2016

4.06pm: Federated Farmers has released a statement saying a fund has been set up to help farmers affected by the North Canterbury earthquake.

Here it is:

Federated Farmers has reopened its Adverse Events Trust Fund to raise funds to support farms affected by the North Canterbury earthquake.

The trust fund will take donations which will be spent on immediate emergency support for farms, including emergency supplies, farm equipment, essential tools and materials.

"It’s a times like this that people are so keen to help, and that’s fantastic, but we have to be aware, the reality is dollars are going to be required to get these farms back up and running," Federated Farmers adverse events spokesperson Katie Milne says.

People have been offering support of all kinds, even turning up to work unannounced on farms in the area.

"We are particularly concerned about people appearing on farms to offer help.

"It is very difficult for farmers to cope with strangers appearing on their properties these days. That’s why we use locals to help locals, if we can."

Wage subsidy funding announced by the government today will also be a huge relief to farms, as it would take the pressure off farm payrolls if farm income is cut.

"Everyone pulling together and helping out is a Kiwi tradition, but we need to make sure the help being offered is directed to the right places," Katie says.

The best way to support the farms in need in North Canterbury and Marlborough is by calling 0800 FARMING (0800 327 646) and ask about making a donation.



4.02pm: An update from the NZ Army:

"Our convoy of trucks to Kaikoura carrying essential aid has unfortunately been halted. NZTA has said there could be a risk of further landslips and they need to check the inland route we’re on to make sure it is still safe. We’ll get moving again as soon as we get the go ahead. We’re coming Kaikoura!"

3.56pm:

UPDATE ON @NZArmy || Our convoy of trucks to Kaikoura carrying essential aid has unfortunately been halted: https://t.co/OQ3sEvG6xq pic.twitter.com/CrzhDIFZAJ — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) November 17, 2016

3.48pm:

3.35pm: CentrePort has just released a statement in response to Building and Housing Minister Dr Nick Smith's announcement that there would be a Government probe into the failure of Statistics House.

Here it is:

CentrePort says it welcomes the Government’s announcement that it will commission a technical investigation into the performance of several modern buildings during Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Chairman Lachie Johnstone says the company is working closely with officials from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment on the investigation which covers Statistics House, which was built in 2005 and suffered damage in Monday’s quake.

“We’re taking an open and transparent and collaborative approach to the inquiry working alongside MBIE, Statistics NZ and Wellington City Council.

“Structural engineers have conducted a preliminary inspection of the damaged ‘T’ shaped floor slabs in the North West corner of the first and second floors.

“We know that the earthquake was a very large event that impacted large parts of the port and the CBD, and we’re in the process of assessing the damage and understanding what happened to our buildings and infrastructure.

“An independent expert inquiry will help us find the answers to these important questions and provide lessons for policy makers and others.”

3.22pm: Wellington mayor Justin Lester said there are three separate buildings which have significant structural damage and are on a "danger list".

These include:

- 52 Molesworth Street

- The Reading Cinemas carpark

- The BNZ building

Mr Lester said there were plenty of buildings which would be able to accommodate people not able to access these buildings.

3.20pm: Building and Housing Minister Dr Nick Smith has released a statement announcing an investigation into Statistics House.

A technical investigation into the performance of buildings such as Statistics House at CentrePort will be undertaken to help inform improved building regulation, Dr Smith says.

“This week’s significant earthquakes have tested the seismic strength of many of Wellington’s multi-storey buildings. This investigation will focus on Statistics House to understand its performance and where there may be wider lessons for improved design,” Dr Smith says.

“My advice from officials is that the vast bulk of Wellington buildings have performed well but if information comes to hand on other issues related to seismic performance, the investigation may be widened.

“It is important that people do not jump to incorrect conclusions on buildings’ seismic performance from Monday’s earthquake. The frequency of that quake particularly impacted on medium-height buildings but another earthquake or aftershock could more severely impact on low-rise buildings.

“The fact most low-rise earthquake-prone buildings did not suffer extensive damage reflects more on the type of earthquake than the building’s overall seismic strength. There is no place for complacency and building owners need expert engineering advice on managing these risks.

“MBIE advises me CentrePort and the Wellington City Council welcome this investigation and are fully committed to it.

“The key to reducing the significant risks New Zealand faces from earthquakes is ensuring we learn every lesson possible. This investigation will help this ongoing improvement in our seismic design standards.”

3.19pm: Centreport chairman Lachie Johnstone on the damage to the Statistics NZ building:

"The speculation around the Statistics NZ building and the initial assessment that it had pancaked is not correct.

"There has been a situation where the floor sections of the building have separated away from the beams of the building. This has happened in isolated areas of the building and I really need to reiterate how fortunate we were that this occurred overnight."

Johnstone says engineers are now on site and will be investigating, RNZ reports.

3.14pm: Police are urging drivers be extra cautious and drive to the conditions following Monday's earthquake.

A statement from the Assistant Commissioner: Road Policing, Dave Cliff:

Police are conscious of the challenging time that all road users are being faced with travelling on the longer alternate state highway route between Christchurch and Picton, after the earthquakes took out parts of the SH1 route.

“Motorists need to be extra cautious and be patient on Lewis Pass and Maruia Valley on State Highways 7 and 65 as traffic flow increases,” says Assistant Commissioner: Road Policing, Dave Cliff

“The Christchurch to Picton route, SH7, is a longer and more challenging drive for all drivers, so be patient and have consideration for others using the road.

“With heavy motor vehicle drivers having a journey of approximately 7.5 hours, drivers need to be mindful of fatigue.

"Make sure you take breaks and get a good night's sleep.”

Police will be increasing high visibility patrols in the area to ensure drivers get to their destination safely and will be enforcing speed limits to keep everyone safe.

Drivers also need to be prepared for the unexpected given that the earthquake has increased instability in some places.

Driver are encouraged to call *555 if they see dangerous driving which is urgent but not life-threatening.

“We appreciate that this is a challenging and difficult time for all, so please look after yourself and others by driving to the conditions.

"Together we can get there safely and I am confident that the Transport Industry will play their part in assisting everyone to get safely to their destinations."

3.07pm: Wellington mayor Justin Lester said his heart and thoughts are with the people of Kaikoura at the moment.

“We are fully cognizant of the fact that there could well be another earthquake. I want to stress to Wellingtonians that we need to be prepared.”

He said he was proud of how everyone has responded to the earthquake.

"It has been an incredible response."

3.05pm: Another building in central Wellington has been cordoned off due to falling debris.

3pm:

3pm update: 268 EQs in last 12hrs (9 over M4). Since the M7.8 Kaikoura Earthquake they've been 2630 eqs (374 over M4) #eqnz #Kaikoura pic.twitter.com/9syuLbjPch — GeoNet (@geonet) November 17, 2016

2.45pm: An update from the Department of Internal Affairs:

"Due to earthquake related damage all people have been evacuated from our Archives New Zealand Building at 10 Mulgrave Street.

This is a precautionary measure following a new visual report from a structural engineer earlier today.

The safety and wellbeing of our people is our priority and we are acting on advice as it becomes available.

A thorough report will be carried out on the building and we will keep everyone updated.

Please note our call centres are operating on a limited basis for urgent requests."

2.30pm: More rain is on its way for quake-hit Wellington.

Rain coming in to Wellington. For latest warnings see https://t.co/bcFLKYmqju ^DH pic.twitter.com/ZoR8es9TKx — MetService (@MetService) November 17, 2016

2.20pm: Well said Brodie!

The staff on HMNZS Canterbury are outstanding humans. We should all be proud of the @NZDefenceForce right now. And yes that is two meals. pic.twitter.com/18uAw2UMkn — Brodie Kane (@brodiekane) November 17, 2016

2.18pm: The NZDF has been working hard again today.

The @NZArmy is off, given the green light to move after Army engineers completed a reconnaissance of the 182km inland route this morning. pic.twitter.com/pTaGci1qYd — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) November 16, 2016

2.10pm: Environment Canterbury has released more aerial footage.

2.06pm:

A cordon has been put up around 45-51 The Terrace as structural engineers and contractors make the area safe from falling debris. #eqnz — Wgtn City Council (@WgtnCC) November 17, 2016

2.02pm:

2pm: The Government has this afternoon announced a support package for small businesses in and around Kaikoura.

Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce and Social Development Minister Anne Tolley said businesses of 20 employees or less will receive the package.

Mr Joyce says the closure of SH1 north and south of Kaikoura has stranded businesses in the area and has had "a massive negative effect" on the fishing industry.

The subsidies will cover up to eight weeks at $500 a week for full time employees and $300 a week for part-time workers of businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

It's expected to cost up to $7.5 million for the initial eight week period, which will be reviewed for extension before Christmas.

"It's to support businesses in the first period following these quakes where their businesses are very, very significantly affected, particularly by the closure of State Highway 1 both north and south of Kaikoura and also by the sudden changes in the coastline which has had a significant impact on fisheries business," Mr Joyce said.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley said for now the subsidy was about preserving jobs.

"This is really focused on making sure we're supporting people to stay in work so that when the recovery becomes clearer their jobs are secure," she said.

It covers individuals and businesses in Kaikoura, Waiau, Cheviot, Ward, Mt Lyford and Rotheram, but Mr Joyce acknowledged it may need to be extended over time.

"We've agreed, for example, not to include Hanmer Springs or Picton at this stage because both towns are fully operational and, in fact, the mayor of Hurunui wanted me to declare to you all today that Hanmer Springs is open for business and is very keen for business to continue," Mr Joyce said.

"But of course we don't know what the trade patterns are gong to be, we literally don't know how people are going to respond so this is an initial eight weeks in these towns but we retain the flexibility to respond further if required."

In order to be eligible businesses must be suffering a "significant drop in turnover" which the government will determine with the assistance of the Ministry of Social Development and local chambers of commerce.

"We're not out here to try and stop people from getting something which is going to keep their business going for a period. It's not going to be a high compliance process," Mr Joyce said.

BusinessNZ has welcomed the subsidy, acknowledging the approach was successful after the Christchurch earthquakes.

"Supporting wage payments is the most practical way to keep those communities operating and get business back on track," chief executive Kirk Hope said.

A separate package for dairy farmers is expected to be announced by Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy in the coming days.

1.37pm GNS says there is a 30 percent chance of an earthquake between magnitude 7 and 7.8 occurring in the next 30 days.

1.20pm The government has opened an 0800 helpline for people needing financial and other support following the earthquake.

The Ministry of Social Development is running it and staff are authorised to grant civil defence payments for food, bedding, clothing, accommodation and loss of income.

The 0800 779 997 helpline will run seven days a week from 7am to 9pm until further notice.

1.06pm Ministers Steven Joyce and Anne Tolley are announcing a Government support package for Kaikoura in Parliament right now.

12.55pm A petition to strip Brian Tamaki's Destiny Church of its tax-free status after he blamed earthquakes on gay people and sinners has snowballed, reaching more than 35,000 signatures in less than 20 hours.

12.42pm The Seddon area continues to be hit by strong aftershocks.

12.25pm

This is our hi tech #earthquake monitor, if the water moves, we move under our desks. #eqnz pic.twitter.com/wR901KozO4 — Hanna Butler (@hannarosebutler) November 16, 2016

12.19pm Kaikoura hit by two strong aftershocks just now, a 4.6 and a 4.7 magnitude.

11.39am Dramatic video footage showing the extent of the damage and the uplift to SH1 near Kaikoura is being shared online.

11.37am Road access to Hanmer Springs has been fully restored. The Canterbury town was isolated by the 7.8 quake.

11.26am The Defence Force is busy dropping supplies into Kaikoura. They have shared some photos of the process.

11.01am Waiau residents are struggling with a shortage of supplies. The small South Island town suffered significant damage following the quake.

10.39am Kaikoura is back online.

Kaikoura's almost 1500 broadband customers can dial back into the world wide web now network providers have restored services following Monday's quake.

Vodafone, Spark and Chorus re-routed the town's internet traffic to Christchurch and Wellington by tapping into Vodafone's underwater cable linking the cities, which runs near the coast.

10.31am About 20 people have been evacuated from southern Marlborough because of fears that several slip dams created by the quake will breach, Civil Defence says.

10.13am

Science guys showed us this graph of wave spikes at Thames after south island aftershocks. pic.twitter.com/jwBVE4cNOd — Waikato CivilDefence (@CivilDefenceWKT) November 16, 2016

10.07am Two "strong" aftershocks have rocked the quake-damaged area near Seddon this morning. The first, at 10.04am, struck 20km east of Seddon and had a magnitude of 4.4. It was quickly following by a 4.8 jolt, just one minute later, 15km southeast of Seddon.

9.40am

@meganjwhelan https://t.co/DOh0SK1ZOq

Please share - I'm trying to match requests for help with offers...there are 4 options covered #eqnz — My Captain Plush (@mycaptainplush) November 16, 2016

9.16am A look behind the scenes with HMNZS Canterbury as the crew evacuated about 450 people, four dogs and about seven tonnes of baggage on board during Wednesday's evacuation efforts in Kaikoura.

9.04am Kaikoura's paua and crayfish populations can recover despite thousands dying when they were left stranded above the waterline by Monday's massive earthquake, a marine expert says.

The 7.8 magnitude quake raised patches of seabed, stretching from the Kaikoura coast through to Cape Campbell in Marlborough, by up to two metres.

Victoria University of Wellington Coastal Ecology Lab director, professor Jeff Shima, said paua and other marine animals were naturally resilient, given they tolerated constant pounding in the coastal Kaikoura surf.

8.34am An update from the Canterbury student volunteer army:

8.25am

WATCH || Behind the scenes with HMNZS Canterbury yesterday as the crew evacuated about 450 people, four dogs & more from Kaikoura! 🐶⚓️ pic.twitter.com/9jOIIu53lb — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) November 16, 2016

8.22am Cordons around a condemned building on central Wellington's Molesworth Street have shrunk as engineers figure out how to take down the structure.

Wellington City Council on Wednesday made a decision to "deconstruct" the eight-storey building at 61 Molesworth Street after it was deemed a significant risk of collapse after Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake.

It has since been reported a couple, Olive and Ernest Mape, had been illegally living in the commercial building - thought to be vacant.

"We thought it was the big one for Wellington, because it shook really bad ... There were floor-to-ceiling cracks in our place and water pipes burst from the second floor," Mr Mape told One News.

#eqnz Photos of inside doomed Molesworth str offices block. I can't believe owner/property illegally rented to residential tenants $300/wk pic.twitter.com/DUXJAuz8LR — Ploubezre ن (@GwennRJ) November 16, 2016

The couple said they had been paying $300 a week to live in the building after being offered it by a property manager and believed others were homed there as well.

7.59am Evacuations from Kaikoura are mostly complete. The focus is now on delivering supplies to those in the area.

7.51am In other news: The government has ruled out a re-entry of the Pike River mine.

It told families of the 29 men killed in the 2010 explosion that it will continue to work to seal the mine despite a plea from them to reconsider the decision to do so.

The families of the Pike River men believe it is safe to enter part of the tunnel into the mine where there may be clues to what happened.

7.47am People in Kaikoura need to boil and bleach water to prevent the town from being hit by a gastro bug, authorities have warned.

While there are no indications of a gastro outbreak in the area, there has reportedly been an increase in people visiting hospital with anxiety-related issues.

7.45am This is currently the best route to get between Picton and Christchurch.

Pls RT - Here is the latest map showing the best route between Picton and Christchurch #eqnz ^LT pic.twitter.com/9BwVSIdcUW — Top of the South (@NZTATotS) November 16, 2016

7.28am The Defence Force says its job will now switch from evacuating people to bringing in relief supplies for those who remain in Kaikoura.

7.23am Stay away from Hapuku River. Fears that a dam formed by a landslide after Monday's massive earthquake could fail, spilling water and debris downstream, has prompted a warning for people to stay away from the river.

The slip has created a 150m-high dam near the source of the river in the Kaikoura Range.

7.16am

HMNZS Canterbury, this morning at 3.30am, once all evacuees were off the ship in Lyttelton from Kaikoura #eqnz #Kaikoura pic.twitter.com/gsjGdS8W8B — Beks :) (@rebeeeeekah01) November 16, 2016

7.10am In light of the recent events, here is an important reminder to be prepared. The video below tells you the basics of preparing an earthquake emergency kit to keep at home.

6.51am More help is on the way.

#HMCSVancouver steaming towards New Zealand in anticipation of providing humanitarian assistance 2 our ally following devastating earthquake pic.twitter.com/ArUEo2rOp2 — VAdm/Vam Ron Lloyd (@Comd_RCN) November 16, 2016

6.43am Clean-up efforts in earthquake-stricken parts of New Zealand could be hampered on Thursday with high winds and rain forecast to hit.

MetService says southerly gales are expected to spread up the east coast of the South Island during the day.

They could become severe along the Kaikoura coast and in Marlborough from late morning till evening, and in Wellington in the afternoon and evening.

6.35am British tourists have thanked Kaikoura for their community spirit through the tough times. At 1.30am, 450 tourists, one child and 4 dogs arrived on the HMNZS Canterbury in Lyttelton. One of them spoke to NZME about how the whole community came together to face the disaster.

6.33am The number of quake-damaged buildings in Wellington continues to grow.

6.32am Human Rights Commissioner Richard Tankersley says Bishop Brian Tamaki's "frankly disgusting" comments are both ignorant and ironic, especially considering that Wednesday was UN International Day for Tolerance.

"Mr Tamaki's words are a lesson to us all that intolerance and prejudice is very real," he said.

"At this time when families are mourning loved ones and many more are scared and wondering how to face the next day: this kind of message is frankly, disgusting.

"I encourage New Zealanders to continue to look to our earthquake scientists and our civil defence experts for guidance, rather than putting their trust in Mr Tamaki's sermons."

6.10amHundreds of people were on board the HMNZS Canterbury that arrived in the Port of Lyttleton at 1.30am on Thursday after a six-hour journey from Kaikoura.

About nine in 10 of the evacuees were young backpackers who were in Kaikoura when the quake struck at 12.02am on Monday.

Apart from one child, the rest of the passengers were older holidaymakers, according to Christchur