Kaikoura earthquake upgraded to 7.8m

The earthquake that rocked New Zealand on Monday morning, causing widespread damage across the centre of the country, has been upgraded from a 7.5m to a 7.8m, according to GNS Science.

Initially the quake was recorded as 6.6m on the Geonet website when it struck at 12.02am, but was then increased to a 7.5m.

A statement from Acting Minister of Civil Defence Gerry Brownlee has now confirmed the latest upgrade.

"GNS Science informed my office of the revised magnitude earlier today after reassessing the data from its stations across the country," Mr Brownlee said.

"Because it took over a minute for the fault to rupture during this event, the standard method normally used to calculate the energy released during an earthquake was insufficient."

The 7.8 rating puts it as the joint second-strongest earthquake to strike New Zealand since records began, according to GNS Science.

The strongest was an 8.2m quake that struck Wairarapa on January 23 1855.

Mr Brownlee said a the revised magnitude meant that after shocks are expected to be stronger over a longer period of time.

"It does not change what happened or how central government or local authorities responded. It simply provides us with more knowledge about how significant this earthquake was," he said.

"As expected with a larger earthquake, the revised magnitude does have an effect on the probabilities of forecast aftershocks, meaning it is now forecast that aftershocks may be larger in magnitude for a longer period of time."

American government agency USGS has recorded the Kaikoura quake as a 7.8m since Monday morning.

It is still registered at 7.5m on Geonet's website.