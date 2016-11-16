Driver dead, several elderly passengers injured, in minibus crash

A driver has died and several passengers have been injured in a minibus crash in Ballarat, Victoria.

The vehicle, carrying four elderly passengers, struck a pole at the corner of Doveton and Mair Streets, on the Civic Hall corner in the town's CBD.

The male driver suffered from a medical condition and drove through the intersection into a traffic management box and light pole, Victoria Police confirmed.

He died at the scene, and two others were rushed to the Ballarat Base Hospital with minor injuries.

The collision caused serious front end damage to the minibus, after it smashed into traffic signal boxes.

Emergency services are on the scene and police have blocked off nearby streets.

Victoria Police are investigating the crash.

BREAKING: Paramedics & police on scene at a serious mini-bus crash at #Ballarat.. Several passengers are injured. @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/KKkNwG19fn — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) November 15, 2016

More to come.