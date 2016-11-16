News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Driver dead, several elderly passengers injured, in minibus crash

Niamh Hannon and Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

A driver has died and several passengers have been injured in a minibus crash in Ballarat, Victoria.

0331_1800_wa_rescue
1:17

Major rescue operation turns to tragedy
0331_1800_sa_spinal
1:05

Man suffers suspected spinal injuries in horror body boarding accident
0331_1800_nsw_bikie
1:48

Notorious bikie claims he’s been unfairly punished by big banks
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0302_1800_ADL-Fuel
1:19

Motorists confused by massive fuel price discrepancies
0301_1800_nsw_jail
0:24

Work on Goulburn's terrorist jail begins
0228_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:05

Newsbreak - February 28
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
0227_sun_news
9:44

News Headlines: Tuesday 27 February
 

The vehicle, carrying four elderly passengers, struck a pole at the corner of Doveton and Mair Streets, on the Civic Hall corner in the town's CBD.

The male driver suffered from a medical condition and drove through the intersection into a traffic management box and light pole, Victoria Police confirmed.

He died at the scene, and two others were rushed to the Ballarat Base Hospital with minor injuries.

The collision caused serious front end damage to the minibus, after it smashed into traffic signal boxes.

Emergency services are on the scene and police have blocked off nearby streets.

Victoria Police are investigating the crash.



More to come.

Back To Top