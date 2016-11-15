Horror tenants evicted after inflicting years of misery on neighbours

Horror tenants who left rubbish over a metre deep in parts of their South Australian rental property have finally been evicted this week.

Neighbours say they repeatedly complained to authorities over the state of the property in Gawler, but no one has listened.

“The law should be doing more, the law should be able to do more to stop this sort of thing,” resident Ronald Dibben said.

In pictures obtained by Seven News, rubbish, old appliances and dirty clothes are dumped in the backyard of the home.

Neighbour Ronald Dibben said the occupants of the Housing Trust home made his life unbearable before they were finally evicted.

“You name it, they’ve done it,” he said.

“The female kept punching me in the face, kept yelling ‘I’m gonna kill you, you so and so’.

“No one else will talk out against them because of the fear they live in.”

Other neighbouring residents say they fear the next tenants to move into the property will be just as bad.

In a statement issued to Seven News, Housing SA said the property will now be cleaned and repaired.

The authority said it will chase up the former tenants to pay the clean up bill.

The case is similar to a recent bad tenant case in WA, where a Cooloongup property owner was forced to spend thousands on a clean up bill.

Dog excrement, children’s toys, drug paraphernalia, food waste and other rubbish was found in the trashed home after the residents were evicted.

