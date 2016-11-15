News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bennetts appeals Qld murder conviction (clone 39908597)
'Unlawful evidence': Man who 'dumped teen girl's body' appeals conviction

Vice Prankster Biden: Twitter imagines Vice President's last laugh after Donald Trump win

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

Twitter has erupted with memes laughing at the idea of Vice President Joe Biden having the last laugh at the White House after Donald Trump’s election win.

Timelapse Shows Bushfire Smoke Filling Southwest Sydney Sky
0:26

Timelapse Shows Bushfire Smoke Filling Southwest Sydney Sky
Did US-led strikes get Assad's attention?
4:07

Did US-led strikes get Assad's attention?
Destruction, traumatized residents in Syrian town of Douma
2:13

Destruction, traumatized residents in Syrian town of Douma
Today in History for April 17th
1:31

Today in History for April 17th
0417_news_drunk
0:58

7 News Update: Man drives to police station while drunk
Carter Page on revelations from James Comey's book tour
5:13

Carter Page on revelations from James Comey's book tour
Report reveals how tech giants censor conservative speech
4:45

Report reveals how tech giants censor conservative speech
Touching moment gorilla cradles and kisses her newborn
1:03

Touching moment gorilla cradles and kisses her newborn
White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration
1:36

White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration
Australian organisations affected ny Russian cyber attack
0:32

Australian organisations affected by Russian cyber attack
Canada pulls diplomats' families from Cuba
2:55

Canada pulls diplomats' families from Cuba
Gingrich: Comey has been shrinking with every interview
5:50

Gingrich: Comey has been shrinking with every interview
 

Memes have imagined Biden plotting pranks to use on the president-elect before he takes office on January 20.

They also provide an amusing take on Biden’s close relationship with President Barack Obama during his eight years in office.

One of the memes Biden and Obama are pictured smiling as they look at Joe’s phone.

“Haha in this one im asking u to leave a fake birth certificate for him to find.”

Obama replies: “LMAO”.

“It got so many likes,” Biden says before Obama shuts it down with “Joe no”.

Another meme shows Biden speaking with clenched fists raised.

He tells Obama he is going to offer Trump a "knuckle sandwich" if he's hungry.

“That’s nice,” Obama says before Biden offers: “And then I'm going to offer him knuckle sandwiches”.

The memes paint Biden as a mischief-maker with a clear dislike for Trump.


BEST OF: BIDEN V TRUMP MEMES

Trump will be America’s 45th president following his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

The win ends eight years of Democratic dominance in the White House.

The meme-frenzy comes as a photo of young "handsome" Biden resurfaced.

Note: quotes attributed to memes in this story are fictional.

Back To Top