Vice Prankster Biden: Twitter imagines Vice President's last laugh after Donald Trump win

Twitter has erupted with memes laughing at the idea of Vice President Joe Biden having the last laugh at the White House after Donald Trump’s election win.

Memes have imagined Biden plotting pranks to use on the president-elect before he takes office on January 20.

They also provide an amusing take on Biden’s close relationship with President Barack Obama during his eight years in office.

One of the memes Biden and Obama are pictured smiling as they look at Joe’s phone.

“Haha in this one im asking u to leave a fake birth certificate for him to find.”

Obama replies: “LMAO”.

“It got so many likes,” Biden says before Obama shuts it down with “Joe no”.

Another meme shows Biden speaking with clenched fists raised.

He tells Obama he is going to offer Trump a "knuckle sandwich" if he's hungry.

“That’s nice,” Obama says before Biden offers: “And then I'm going to offer him knuckle sandwiches”.

The memes paint Biden as a mischief-maker with a clear dislike for Trump.

BEST OF: BIDEN V TRUMP MEMES

Trump will be America’s 45th president following his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

The win ends eight years of Democratic dominance in the White House.

The meme-frenzy comes as a photo of young "handsome" Biden resurfaced.

Note: quotes attributed to memes in this story are fictional.