News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Body found in bucket of excavator at Homebush

Yahoo7 /

A man's body was found inside the bucket of an excavator on a construction site in Homebush, Sydney's west.

0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0406_sun_ramminglaws
1:16

Charges laid over high speed chase
0406_0500_nat_sydneytrains
0:23

Sydney train chaos
0406_0500_nat_robbers
1:15

Robbers on the run in Sydney
New York police shoot black man holding pipe after reports he had firearm
1:20

New York police shoot black man holding pipe after reports he had firearm
Nerve agent attack: Yulia Skripal says her 'strength is growing daily'
1:31

Nerve agent attack: Yulia Skripal says her 'strength is growing daily'
0405_1800_PER-Cereal
0:29

Woman pictured eating cereal while driving
0405_1800_SYD-Doctor
1:13

Doctor allegedly kissed and groped patient, court hears
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
0404_1800_sa_safety
0:26

Shocking results in truck safety police blitz
0404_1800_vic_police
1:52

More violent incidents involving Victorian police caught on camera
0403_1800_SYD-HarbourBridge
3:17

Police considering charges against Sydney Harbour Bridge climber
 

Police and paramedics arrived at Park Road at 4:45am on Tuesday after a person was found showing no signs of life.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed it was a man's body and said he has not yet been formally identified.

A body showing no signs of life was found in the bucket of an excavator at Homebush. Photo: 7 News

The cause of his death was not immediately known, however it is not believed to be suspicious.

Authorities have set up a crime scene and are investigating.

The body was found three streets away from where a burnt out car was discovered last night.

It is unclear if the incidents are linked.

The police spokeswoman said officers have set up a crime scene and are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Back To Top