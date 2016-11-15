Body found in bucket of excavator at Homebush

A man's body was found inside the bucket of an excavator on a construction site in Homebush, Sydney's west.

Police and paramedics arrived at Park Road at 4:45am on Tuesday after a person was found showing no signs of life.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed it was a man's body and said he has not yet been formally identified.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, however it is not believed to be suspicious.

Authorities have set up a crime scene and are investigating.

The body was found three streets away from where a burnt out car was discovered last night.

It is unclear if the incidents are linked.

If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.