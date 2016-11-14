What would you do if a large amount of cash started spewing from an ATM right before your eyes?

Make it rain! Man rushes to grab cash spewing from ATM machine

A man was filmed facing this moral dilemma after an ATM decided to make it rain banknotes.

CCTV captured the unknown man as he pondered whether he should dive to the floor and scoop up the money worth thousands of dollars.

Filmed in Malaysia, the man is seen taking money he had genuinely withdrawn from the machine.

But as he places his money safely in his wallet, the ATM starts to spit out more notes, which fall to the ground around him.

In the video uploaded to LiveLeak, the man looks over his shoulder to see if anyone is watching before he quickly scoops up the money.

It’s claimed the ATM accidentally dispensed about $3000 AUD.

It’s not known if the man reported the money or the malfunction to the bank.