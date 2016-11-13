News

Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

NSW Mayor who 'headbutted partner until nose bled' names domestic violence refuge after himself

Yahoo7

A NSW mayor who pleaded guilty to an assault on his former partner has named a domestic violence shelter after himself.

Port Stephens Council confirmed this week an accommodation space would be used for victims of domestic abuse, The Daily Telegraph reports.

However Mayor Bruce MacKenzie sparked outrage by breaking naming traditions and calling the facility after himself: The Bruce MacKenzie Centre for victims of domestic violence.

In 1997, Mayor MacKenzie was given a 12-month good behaviour bond and issued with an Apprehended Violence Order after an incident involving his partner at the time.

It’s reported Mayor MacKenzie had “headbutted his de facto wife until his nose bled” and “beat her head against a tiled floor” during an argument.

He pleaded guilty, according to newspaper reports cited by the Daily Telegraph, but no conviction was recorded.

Mayor Mackenzie has been a councillor since 1968 according to his bio. Photo: Port Stephens Council.

“It was all a misunderstanding, there was no headbutting, no bleeding. I pleaded guilty to tackling her,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“It wasn’t domestic violence. I was with her for 12 years after that.”

Mayor MacKenzie said those criticising the call to name the centre after himself could “jump in the creek”.

“Yes, it’s named after me and I am very, very proud of it,” he said.

Mayor MacKenzie was elected as a councillor in 1968 commencing a 32-year stint in politics.

He was elected to return to council again in 2008 serving as mayor, most recently being elected in the 2012 council election.

