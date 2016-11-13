Shooting in Oregon amid anti-Trump protests

As protests against US President-elect Donald Trump entered another day, police in Portland, Oregon, say one person was shot by a man who had gotten into a confrontation with a demonstrator.

Portland police said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they were looking for the shooter, who apparently fled in his vehicle after the attack early on Saturday morning on a Willamette River bridge.

The shooting followed rowdy Friday night protests, when police used tear gas in response to "burning projectiles" thrown at officers, police said on Twitter. Hundreds of people marched through the city, disrupting traffic and spray-painting graffiti.

Authorities reported instances of vandalism and assault during a rally that organisers had billed as peaceful earlier in the day.

In other parts of the country, spirited demonstrations on college campuses and peaceful marches along downtown streets have taken place since Wednesday.

A mainly peaceful protest by about 3000 people ended in Los Angeles early on Saturday with about 200 arrests for failure to disperse after police broke up the lingering demonstration.

Hundreds joined a Friday afternoon "love rally" in Washington Square Park in Manhattan.

Evening marches disrupted traffic in Miami and Atlanta.

More than a thousand protesters took to the streets across California after night fell including downtown Los Angeles, where over 200 were arrested a night earlier.

Protests also were held in Detroit; Minneapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Olympia, Washington and Iowa City.

More than 200 people, carrying signs gathered on the steps of the Washington state Capitol. The group chanted "not my president" and "no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."

In Chicago, hundreds of people including families with small children chanted "No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here" on Saturday as they marched through Millennium Park.

Ashley Lynne Nagel, 27, said she joined a Thursday night demonstration in Denver.

"I have a leader I fear for the first time in my life," said Nagel, a Bernie Sanders supporter who voted for Clinton.

"It's not that we're sore losers," she said. "It's that we are genuinely upset, angry, terrified that a platform based off of racism, xenophobia and homophobia has become so powerful and now has complete control of our representation."