Turnbull government confirms refugee resettlement deal with US

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed the government has reached a one-off deal with the United States to resettle refugees currently in offshore detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island.

Turnbull revealed details of a global resettlement arrangement to force 1800 asylum seekers and refugees to either return home or relocate in a partner country.

The Prime Minister emphasised the agreement was a "one-off" and that it "will not be repeated", meaning it would not be available to any future asylum seekers.

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australia's Immigration Minister Peter Dutton speaking in Canberra. Image: AAP

It was revealed the UN Refugee Agency would be liaised with during the deal.

Secretary of State John Kerry earlier confirmed the United States has agreed to consider referrals from those who are being detained in Australia's offshore detention centres.


Resettlement deal breakdown


  • Australian Government has reached resettlement agreement with US
  • The deal is a ‘one-off’ and will not be repeated
  • It will only be available to those in Manus Island and Nauru processing centres currently
  • Priority will go to those who are vulnerable; women, children and families
  • Process to begin in coming days

The PM confirmed details to resettle refugees. Image: AAP

"The government has reached a further third country resettlement arrangement for refugees presently in the regional processing centres."

"The agreement is with the United States. It is a one-off agreement. It will not be repeated", Prime Minister Turnbull said.

The PM thanked the United States for its cooperation.

"We have a long history of cooperation in which our two nations pursue our mutual and respective humanitarian objectives," Mr Turnbull said.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has since confirmed he supports the deal.

