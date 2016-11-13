Man charged with murder after young father shot dead

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Sydney on Friday.

Young father Ricardo Coleman’s life was cut short 19 days shy of his 21st birthday.

He died in hospital after being shot in the neck at Baulkham Hills on Friday night.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Castle Hill Police Station.

He has since been charged over the alleged murder along with drug possession and unlawful weapons possession.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

In a desperate attempt to get help, Coleman staggered to a neighbour's house, but later died.

Paramedics rushed Mr Coleman to a nearby hospital but there was nothing doctors could do to save his life.

"He had the biggest heart, yeah it's hard to talk about mate, he was awesome, he was a top guy," a shattered friend told 7 News on Saturday.

"Best mate you could ever ask for, he wasn't like a mate he was a brother,” another added.

Mr Coleman was shot in the neck with a gun police have since seized a number of other guns, ammunition and drugs.

"He was an exceptional young man who was caring, loving and fiercely loyal... His impact will be forever lasting and we will miss him eternally,” Mr Coleman’s heartbroken grandmother said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.