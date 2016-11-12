Three million sign petition for Hillary Clinton to become US president

Hillary Clinton could technically still become the next president of the United States, if electoral college representatives decide she's more fit to lead when they meet in December.

Hillary Clinton could technically still be elected president of the United States, when the electoral college representatives meet in December.

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States on Wednesday because he got the majority of electoral votes based on the state-by-state tallies.

However, Clinton got the majority of the national popular vote.

The candidate who gets majority of the vote in a state wins all of that state’s electoral votes, even if it’s only by one vote.

Trump’s triumph is the fourth time in US history that a presidential campaign has resulted in an Electoral College winner who won fewer votes than their opponent.

The Electoral College consists of a selection of state appointed electors who meet to vote for the President and Vice President.

It means all that matters is who wins the votes of each state.

Since Clinton’s votes were more concentrated in specific states, she didn’t get enough state votes to win the presidency.

However in a last ditch attempt, Clinton supporters have created an online petition urging Electoral College representatives to vote for Clinton when they meet to decide the next president on December 19.

More than three million people signed the petition in two days.

Technically, they could ignore the election result and vote for a different candidate. This is however unlikely.

"We are calling on the Electors to ignore their states’ votes and cast their ballots for Secretary Clinton" the petition, started by Elijah Berg, says.

"Mr Trump is unfit to serve. His scapegoating of so many Americans, and his impulsivity, bullying, lying, admitted history of sexual assault, and utter lack of experience make him a danger to the Republic.

"Secretary Clinton WON THE POPULAR VOTE and should be President."

They felt that although Electoral College representatives might have to pay a fine for ignoring the way their states voted, they should do it anyway and claimed Clinton supporters would be happy to pay any financial penalty.

Trump’s victory is not the "people’s will", they said, as he was projected to lose the popular vote.

Ironically in 2012, Trump called the Electoral College system a "disaster for democracy" – before he knew he would win.