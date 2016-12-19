Luke Mangan’s seafood sauce recipe

Nam jim dressing
Serves 6
Ingredients:
5 mild red chillies
5 mild green chillies
1 garlic clove
1 small knob of fresh ginger, peeled
5 coridander roots and stems
100g grated palm sugar
60ml fish sauce
Juice of 2-3 limes
Method
Roughly chop the chillies, garlic, ginger and coriander roots and stems.
Using a mortar and pestle or blender, pound or crush the mixture until you have a rough paste.
Alternatively, chop the ingredients as finely as possible.
Add the palm sugar in small amounts until dissolved.
Add the fish sauce and lime juice to taste and serve.