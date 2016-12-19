Nam jim dressing

Serves 6

Luke Mangan’s seafood sauce recipe

Ingredients:

5 mild red chillies

5 mild green chillies

1 garlic clove

1 small knob of fresh ginger, peeled

5 coridander roots and stems

100g grated palm sugar

60ml fish sauce

Juice of 2-3 limes

Method

Roughly chop the chillies, garlic, ginger and coriander roots and stems.

Using a mortar and pestle or blender, pound or crush the mixture until you have a rough paste.

Alternatively, chop the ingredients as finely as possible.

Add the palm sugar in small amounts until dissolved.

Add the fish sauce and lime juice to taste and serve.