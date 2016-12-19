News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Luke Mangan’s seafood sauce recipe

7News Sydney /

Nam jim dressing
Serves 6

Luke Mangan’s seafood sauce recipe

Luke Mangan’s seafood sauce recipe

Ingredients:
5 mild red chillies
5 mild green chillies
1 garlic clove
1 small knob of fresh ginger, peeled
5 coridander roots and stems
100g grated palm sugar
60ml fish sauce
Juice of 2-3 limes

Method
Roughly chop the chillies, garlic, ginger and coriander roots and stems.
Using a mortar and pestle or blender, pound or crush the mixture until you have a rough paste.
Alternatively, chop the ingredients as finely as possible.
Add the palm sugar in small amounts until dissolved.
Add the fish sauce and lime juice to taste and serve.

Back To Top