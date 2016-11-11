News

Michelle meets Melania: First Lady one-on-one kept behind closed doors

Yahoo7 News /

First Lady Michelle Obama has met her successor Melania Trump at the White House in a meeting kept behind closed doors.

The media were stopped from covering the visit which coincided with their husbands’ meeting in the Oval Office.

Comparisons are being drawn between the warm welcome President George W. Bush and his wife Laura gave the Obamas on the South Lawn back in 2008.

A photo of the two women chatting in the Yellow Oval Room was posted by The White House hours after the meeting took place. Image: White House

Donald Trump and Melania visit the White House. Image: Getty

The first lady and Melania Trump discussed the experience of raising children at the White House and being good parents, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The Trumps stepped out onto the Truman Balcony. Image: Getty

Michelle Obama also gave the future first lady a tour of the residence, including stepping out onto the Truman Balcony, and they also had a tour with White House curator Bill Allman, Earnest said.

Melania Trump was recently criticised for a speech that appeared similar to Michelle Obama's (pictured). Image: Getty

The meeting between the two women comes several months after Melania Trump was criticised after a chunk of her speech at the Republican National Convention appeared to have been lifted from Michelle Obama's speech at the 2008 Democratic convention.

A speechwriter for Donald Trump's business later took the blame.

Melania will make history as the first immigrant first lady since 1825. The 46-year-old was born in Slovenia and moved to the US in 1996.

She became a citizen 10 years later, after marrying Donald in 2005.

Melania Trump stood by her husband throughout the controversial campaign. Image: Getty

During a recent campaign speech, Melania said she would focus on combating cyberbullying as first lady. The plan, however, was categorised by many as ironic due to Donald’s online presence.

