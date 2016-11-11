Kayaker who filmed himself beating sharks with paddle labelled 'idiot' and 'fool'

A kayaker who filmed himself beating a group of sharks with his paddle has been labelled an "idiot" and a "fool" on social media.

Shiver of sharks create feeding frenzy around kayaker

Freediver Max Mironov filmed the encounter off the coast of Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Mironov said he had been diving off a boat nearby before the sharks, believed to be Galapagos, began following him.

He can be seen hitting the sharks numerous times with his paddle as they swim towards him after food was thrown into the water by an onlooker.

Commenters on his Instagram video called Mr Mironov a “f---ig idiot" and have slammed the video as being proof of “animal abuse” because he constantly struck at them during their feeding time.

"How about you stop hitting them, get the f--- out of their way, and let them f------ feed. A--hole," Beau Alise wrote.

Todd Bourke said: “Seems like your just sitting in your kayak hitting sharks with your paddle? This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen, you should ashamed to live if you think this is."

The diver uploaded another video two weeks earlier, shown below, from the same feeding frenzy spot on the island.

In the video, a giant shark rips apart a yellowfin tuna for what Mr Mironov referred to it as a "snack".

