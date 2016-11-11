News

Young mum with multiple sclerosis to fly overseas for $70k treatment

Kayaker who filmed himself beating sharks with paddle labelled 'idiot' and 'fool'

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A kayaker who filmed himself beating a group of sharks with his paddle has been labelled an "idiot" and a "fool" on social media.

Shiver of sharks create feeding frenzy around kayaker

Shiver of sharks create feeding frenzy around kayaker

Freediver Max Mironov filmed the encounter off the coast of Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Mironov said he had been diving off a boat nearby before the sharks, believed to be Galapagos, began following him.

The feeding sharks frenzied around the man who was kayaking onto the Ascension Ocean coast. Photo: Instagram

He can be seen hitting the sharks numerous times with his paddle as they swim towards him after food was thrown into the water by an onlooker.

The diver has been slammed online for whacking the sharks with his paddle. Photo: Instagram

Commenters on his Instagram video called Mr Mironov a “f---ig idiot" and have slammed the video as being proof of “animal abuse” because he constantly struck at them during their feeding time.

"How about you stop hitting them, get the f--- out of their way, and let them f------ feed. A--hole," Beau Alise wrote.

Ascension Island is an isolated volcanic island in the equatorial waters of the South Atlantic Ocean, around 1,60km from Africa. Photo: Alice Brown/Instagram

Todd Bourke said: “Seems like your just sitting in your kayak hitting sharks with your paddle? This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen, you should ashamed to live if you think this is."

The diver uploaded another video two weeks earlier, shown below, from the same feeding frenzy spot on the island.

In the video, a giant shark rips apart a yellowfin tuna for what Mr Mironov referred to it as a "snack".

