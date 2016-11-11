News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Young thugs riot in juvenile jail, demanding KFC, marijuana and computer games

Niamh Hannon
Yahoo7 News /

Around 20 prison staff have been attacked during a riot at a Youth Detention Centre in Townsville overnight.

Hillary Clinton Gives First Post-Election Speech
2:33

Hillary Clinton Gives First Post-Election Speech
Michelle Obama dancing to 'Uptown Funk'
0:29

Michelle Obama dancing to 'Uptown Funk'
Pet owner installs ladder to keep animals apart
1:24

Pet owner installs ladder to keep animals apart
Celebratory china to mark Harry and Meghan marriage goes on sale
0:59

Celebratory china to mark Harry and Meghan marriage goes on sale
Kellyanne Conway warns college kids to avoid fentanyl
1:15

Kellyanne Conway warns college kids to avoid fentanyl
Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
0:52

Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
1:37

SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0:59

Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0228_sun_klum
0:55

Heidi Klum says she won't stop modeling
Former White House photographer Pete Souza drags Trump over Florida high school shooting comment
1:03

Former White House photographer Pete Souza drags Trump over Florida high school shooting comment
Rising Ohio River Floods Cincinnati Riverbank
0:45

Rising Ohio River Floods Cincinnati Riverbank
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
 

Almost 25 inmates took control of the centre about 5pm, running wild for more than 14 hours.

The inmates demanded KFC, drugs, alcohol and computer games.

The inmates made some bizarre requests. Image: 7 News

The youths refused to cooperate with police for hours. Image: 7 News

The youths climbed on the roof and threw metal and timber from a construction zone.

They even said they would come down off the roof if Obama was re-elected.

Many prison staff were injured during the riot. Image: 7 News

Around 90 police negotiators helped staff escape with many transported to Townsville Base Hospital suffering cuts and bruises.

Queensland Police said the prison guards regained control on Friday morning.

Officers said it was unclear what sparked the riot. They are speaking with around 20 detainees.

The centre was taken over by youths for more than 14 hours. Image: 7News

Top news stories - November 11

Back To Top