Young thugs riot in juvenile jail, demanding KFC, marijuana and computer games

Around 20 prison staff have been attacked during a riot at a Youth Detention Centre in Townsville overnight.

Almost 25 inmates took control of the centre about 5pm, running wild for more than 14 hours.

The inmates demanded KFC, drugs, alcohol and computer games.

The youths climbed on the roof and threw metal and timber from a construction zone.

They even said they would come down off the roof if Obama was re-elected.

Around 90 police negotiators helped staff escape with many transported to Townsville Base Hospital suffering cuts and bruises.

Queensland Police said the prison guards regained control on Friday morning.

Officers said it was unclear what sparked the riot. They are speaking with around 20 detainees.

