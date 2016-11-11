Chilling final words of Melbourne woman who was 'raped, murdered' in Africa

The father of the 20-year-old Australian traveller who was found raped and murdered in Mozambique said his daughter told him Africa was "dangerous" just days before she left.

Elly Warren, of Mordialloc, had been backpacking in the southern African nation and had been spending time on a diving trip with a tour group called Africa Underwater days.

The young woman had booked two nights at the Wuyani Pariango backpackers hostel in Tofo Beach, a place which was described online as having a "pumping nightlife".

On Wednesday her body was discovered in a toilet cubicle and she had allegedly been raped and murdered.

Ms Warren was due to return to Australia on Monday and was set to travel to New Zealand with her boyfriend, Luke, on Friday.

Her tearful father, Paul Warren told 7 News of his daughter's chilling last words before she jetted off to Africa.

"She even told me: 'It's dangerous dad, I don't know if I should be going over there’,” he said.

"And I said to her: 'Yes it is, very dangerous'."

Ms Warren had been at a party with friends on Wednesday and for some reason left on her own and this was when she was attacked.

"She was near the market square and they found her body near the toilet block,” Mr Warren said.

The heartbroken father said there is a possibility she was raped and called those responsible “bastards”.



“You often wonder if there is a God,” he said.

"She was a lovely girl and now she’s gone. I’m never going to see her again.”

Ms Warren's family are urging the Australian Federal Police to travel to Mozambique to ensure there is a proper investigation.

“I hope they catch them,” Mr Warren said adding his daughter was “a treasure” who everybody loved.

They are traveling to Mozambique to bring home her body.

Friends and students from Parkdale Secondary College have remembered Ms Warren as a "fun-loving free spirit” who knew the risks of travel.

Her sister Kristy Warren took to social media Thursday morning, to share the news of the family's tragic loss.

"My sister was in Africa whilst my mum got a phone call from one of the backpackers saying to her that her daughter has been murdered," she wrote.

"As I heard that my heart dropped. It is a parents nightmare to get a phone call like this.

"Elly was always ambitious and had so many goals to go traveling, but maybe she had too many," she wrote.

While Kristy admitted the pair were known for their sibling rivalry, she said she loved and missed her sister.

"Even [though] we had so many fights rest in peace u angel I will always love you Elly.”

Kristy warned others travelling overseas to take caution for their safety.

"I want to say if you are thinking of going travelling or going overseas please be careful and (mindful of) who you go with.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said consular assistance would be provided to the victim's family, but due to privacy obligations, were unable to provide further information.