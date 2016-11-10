The body of a stunt actor who drowned in India earlier this week has been recovered following two days of searching, according to the International Business Times.

Body of actor found following stunt tragedy, one still missing

Uday was one of two Kannada actors who were feared drowned on November 7 filming an action sequence for the the movie Masti Gudi, which involved three people jumping out of a helicopter and into a reservoir below.

The Indian Express reports the body of Uday was uncovered near to the location of the drowning, floating in the water at the Thippagondanahalli Reservoir, 35 kilometres west of Bangalore.

Duniya Vijay was rescued following the stunt, however the other two men went missing.

Authorities are still searching for the body of Anil.

The pair who went missing following the stunt had expressed their concern just prior to the tragedy.

Anil told Public TV: "I know swimming. But first time I am jumping from a height. So I am a bit nervous, not sure what will happen. I only know a little swimming.

"I have only swum in a well where you reach the edge after two or three strokes. That’s all the swimming I know. I’ve never had practice swimming 30 or 60ft lengths."

The body of Uday will be handed over to family following a post-mortem being carried out.

Dr Chandra Gupt, Ramanagara Superintendent of Police, said: "The rescue operations are still going on.

“We will be booking a case of negligence against those responsible and also inquire into all aspects of the case."