Chilling CCTV shows sadistic killer returning to apartment with ‘torture kit’, reports

Chilling CCTV has emerged showing the moment sadistic killer Rurik Jutting left his luxury apartment building after murdering his first victim then returning later with a bag of "torture devices" as he prepared to murder his second victim according to reports.

According to The Sun, the images taken inside the high-flying banker’s apartment complex show the precise moment he leaves just before 1pm on Halloween 2014 before returning with three oversized bags a little over an hour later.

Inside the bags is an array of torture devices including a blow torch, hammer, nails, pliers and sandpaper he purchased from a nearby store in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district, the newspaper reports.

At the time these images were taken after his first victim, Sumarti Ningsih, 23, was already dead after he cruelly tortured the mother-of-one for three days.

He then killed 26-year-old Seneng Mujiasih.



Jurors had to watch the horrific 20 minute video of Jutting torturing the terrified victim.

The banker who described himself as an "evil monster" was sentenced this week to life in prison for the sadistic double murder of two Indonesian prostitutes.

Jutting had pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, claiming he "diminished responsibility" while his defence argued psychological issues affected his judgment at the time of the killings.

"He (Jutting) described himself as evil and a monster and neither description is adequate to bring home the true horror of what he did to that woman," Judge Michael Stuart-Moore said.

The judge warned it was "highly likely" Jutting would kill again if he were freed.

The 31-year-old British banker is Cambridge graduate but will now wake up each morning to the four walls of his Hong Kong prison cell.

Jutting worked as a securities trader and lived on the 31st floor of a fashionable apartment block with a rooftop pool, on a street lined with expensive boutiques and restaurants.

His upscale Hong Kong flat became a place of unimaginable horror when Jutting murdered Ms Ningsih and Ms Mujiasih, after offering them money for sex.

He filmed part of his victims torment on his iPhone, before stuffing her mutilated corpse into a suitcase and leaving it on his balcony.

It was a crashing descent into depravity for the high-flyer who was brought up in leafy southeast England, studied at renowned British public school Winchester College and read history and law at Cambridge University.

He excelled academically, rowed for his Cambridge college Peterhouse and was secretary of the university's history society.

Described by friends as bright but aloof and "socially awkward", Jutting built a career in finance, coming to Hong Kong in 2013 for Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

His career seemed to be on a stellar trajectory, but by the time he reached Hong Kong, his life was unravelling.

The bearded and bloated figure would hand out cash, buy drinks and ogle dancers on his Philippines trips, with one hostess becoming his girlfriend for a time, locals told AFP.

His fascination with rape, torture and slavery escalated, and he began to seek out more submissive sex workers, his trial heard.

In the weeks before the killings he stepped up his cocaine intake and stopped going to work.

Jutting felt sidelined at work when he was transferred to Hong Kong by Bank of America.

The move to Asia came after he was identified as a serious risk to his employer, following a possible breach of regulations over marketing a tax product. He was monitored at work after that.

A friendless loner, living off takeaway food, drinking, taking cocaine and amassing debts, he became a regular visitor to the red light district of Wanchai, streets away from his upmarket home, and flew often to seedy Angeles City in the Philippines, according to AFP.

He said he finally crossed the line into "extreme sexual aggression" when he got his first victim, 23-year-old Ningsih, into his Hong Kong flat on the night of October 25, 2014, and held her captive before slashing her throat.

"She was unlucky to be the person in my flat when I realised that physically hurting someone under cocaine was something I gained satisfaction from," Jutting told police.

"It awoke a part of me that I never knew existed."

Days later he killed Ms Mujiasih.