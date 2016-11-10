Parents of missing Matthew Leveson visit search site after son's ex-lover leads police to possible grave

The family of missing Sydney man Matthew Leveson have visited bushland near his possible gravesite where police were led early Thursday by the man who saw him last.

Police were searching the patch of scrub near Waterfall, south of Sydney, that could hold the secret to a nine-year mystery.

Boyfriend Michael Atkins took investigators to the Royal National Park, having already been accused and acquitted of Mr Leveson's murder.

It is believed he is cooperating with police after an inquest into Mr Leveson's 2007 disappearance.

The possible resting place offers a glimmer of grim hope to parents Mark and Faye Leveson, desperate for closure.

"For the time being we just can't talk to you the police have asked me not to say anything at this stage and we've got to respect that so please understand and be patient when we can talk to you we will," Mark told reporters outside Glebe Coroners' Court.

"At the moment you know more than we do we've been watching on your live feeds so on our phones so you know a lot more than what we know at the moment."

The family was at the coroners' court for the ongoing hearing in the morning, but when Matthew's mother learnt of the sensational development she broke down.

Mr Atkins led detectives from Strike Force Bowditch to the location in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police are now searching the area and have set up a crime scene but no remains have been found as yet.

The incredible development comes seven years after Atkins was acquitted of murder and manslaughter over the events that occurred on September 23, 2007.

Mr Leveson, 20, was last seen alive at Darlinghurst's ARQ Nightclub with Mr Atkins.

CCTV captured the men leaving the club in the early hours before Mr Atkins returned by himself an hour later.

Mr Atkins told the court last month he had no recollection of visiting the club a second time that night, and said it was hard to confirm if it was him and Mr Leveson in the pictures.

"It looks like me, it's hard to tell," he said on October 31, also claiming that he could not remember what he was wearing that night.

He said the pair originally left the club because Mr Leveson had taken too many drugs.

He told the inquest that he thought Mr Leveson may have travelled to Thailand to "start afresh".

"He was bit of a princess and got the shits when he didn't get his own way," Mr Atkins said.

The sixth day of the inquest was expected to get underway this morning, however it was adjourned until 2pm.

Mr Atkins is giving evidence at the hearing under protection of immunity, meaning his testimony can't be used against him in future prosecution.