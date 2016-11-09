'Good on you guys, you got it right': Hanson congratulates US voters

Controversial Australian Senator Pauline Hanson says America got the vote right, with Donald Trump being elected as the 45th US President.

When Trump was just a few electoral college votes away from victory, Hanson took to social media to congratulate the billionaire Republican nominee.

"We are so excited Donald Trump looks like he is just over the line," she said.

"This is putting out a clear message to everyone around the world that the people power is now happening."

Australian Senator and member of Hanson's One Nation party Malcolm Roberts went a step further claiming Trump's victory would "free the world" of "climate change rubbish".

"Congratulations to the whole world… you’ve freed the world of this rubbish that is climate change," Senator Roberts added.

RELATED:

LIVE BLOG: USA votes

Ms Hanson said the US election result was similar to the recent vote in Australia.

"Good on you guys… you got it right," she said.

"I'm so happy Donald Trump is there."

As Hanson and her video associates toast Trump's victory, the senator said she hopes the American voters as a whole will embrace the president-elect.

"Please give the man a go," she said.

"At least give him a go for four years and let's see what happens."