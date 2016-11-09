‘My locks have locks’: Accused serial killer's possible bizarre posting on Amazon

Authorities investigating the life of alleged serial killer Todd Kohlhepp – the man accused of murdering four people and chaining a woman up “like a dog”- have reportedly now uncovered a trail of macabre online activity they believe is linked to the accused murderer.

‘My locks have locks’: Accused serial killer possible bizarre posting on Amazon

A source inside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that authorities are investigating bizarre reviews on Amazon that appear to be connected to 45-year-old Kohlepp, People reports.

According to People in May 2014, an Amazon user began writing reviews on various products such as weapon mounts, padlocks, shovels and a tourniquet.

The username listed on the site was “me” however reportedly the account linked to a wish list named “Todd Kohlhepp.”

Most of the comments were reportedly posted in 2014, merely months before the accused serial killer purchase his land in South Carolina.

According to reports on Jan. 14, 2015, the user reportedly reviewed a set of padlocks, saying, “now my locks have locks…place is Hotel California now,” possibly referencing The Eagles’ song (which contains the line “You can check out any time you like/But you can never leave”).

On yet another disturbing review of the padlocks, the reviewer wrote, “solid locks…have 5 on a shipping container.. won’t stop them.. but sure will slow them down til they are too old to care.”

On a later shovel review reportedly the user wrote, “keep in car for when you have to hide the bodies and you left the full size shovel at home…. does not come with a midget, which would have been nice.”

While the Amazon reviews may initially seem like an attempt at poor humour People reports investigators believe they could be written by Kohlepp.

Kohlepp was arrested after Kala Brown, 30, was found on his property chained up “like a dog” inside a storage container last week.

Brown and her boyfriend went missing in August.

Kohlepp is expected to be charged with Carver’s murder after his body was discovered in a shallow grave on Friday on the rural property.

A coroner's report concluded he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Scott Waldrop, who's lived next door to the Woodruff property for nearly 22 years, said he thought Kohlhepp was a "serious Doomsday prepper" who liked his privacy, but "he didn't seem like a threat."

Waldrop said Kohlhepp paid him to put no trespassing signs, cut trees and do other odd jobs around the property. Kohlhepp also installed deer cameras and put bear traps throughout.

"I just hate to know somebody who's done something like this," he said.

Kohlhepp is a real estate broker, pilot and convicted sex offender.

News break – November 09