News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beattie admits flaws in closing ceremony (clone 39886499)
Why Comm Games athletes didn't appear in closing ceremony 'stuff up'

Huge huntsman: Terrified woman turns to social media for spider removal

Yahoo7 News /

When you find a large spider in your Sydney apartment 'who ya gonna call'? No one, possibly....

Huge huntsman: Terrified woman turns to social media for spider removal

Huge huntsman: Terrified woman turns to social media for spider removal

Two Bondi residents have proven that ridding yourself of an arachnid is as easy as posting an ad online.

Longtime friends Phoebe and Elizabeth were preparing to settle in for the night when they discovered an oversized huntsman sharing their apartment.

The hilarous ad was posted to a local forum. Source: Facebook.

Longtime friends Phoebe (pictured above) and Elizabeth were preparing to settle in for the night when they discovered an oversize huntsman sharing their apartment. Source: Facebook.

“My friend saw the huntsman and freaked out,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

“I can’t sleep in here, we’ve got to get rid of it."

It was then the friends decided that they wouldn’t be able to sleep soundly until the spider they named ‘skinnylegs’ was gone.

At 8.57pm Phoebe made a desperate plea on social media writing, “There is a large huntsman in my friend's bedroom and we need someone to come and get him out”.

“We couldn’t kill it, we just didn’t want it in there,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

Phoebe wrote the post on a local Facebook group Bondi Local Loop and immediately received a response.

Their knight in shining armour, David, happened to live five doors down and showed up at the girl's apartment within a matter of minutes.

“We couldn’t kill it, we just didn’t want it in there,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

David then carefully removed the spider and relocated him to a more suitable habitat.

David came to the rescue and managed to move the spider to a more suitable location. Source: Facebook.

“We posted it as sort of a joke initially,” Phoebe (pictured) told Yahoo7.

“The funniest thing is that everyone kept saying ‘don’t kill spinny legs’ on social media so we just took him out onto the balcony and set him free,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

Instead of the $30 payment that was promised in the original post, David wanted something else in return: Messina ice-cream, a local Bondi delicacy.

When asked about the post going viral Phoebe commented to Yahoo7, “It’s hilarious seeing all the comments”.

No word yet if David also does rodent removal.

News break – November 09

Back To Top