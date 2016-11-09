When you find a large spider in your Sydney apartment 'who ya gonna call'? No one, possibly....

Huge huntsman: Terrified woman turns to social media for spider removal

Two Bondi residents have proven that ridding yourself of an arachnid is as easy as posting an ad online.

Longtime friends Phoebe and Elizabeth were preparing to settle in for the night when they discovered an oversized huntsman sharing their apartment.

“My friend saw the huntsman and freaked out,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

“I can’t sleep in here, we’ve got to get rid of it."

It was then the friends decided that they wouldn’t be able to sleep soundly until the spider they named ‘skinnylegs’ was gone.

At 8.57pm Phoebe made a desperate plea on social media writing, “There is a large huntsman in my friend's bedroom and we need someone to come and get him out”.

Phoebe wrote the post on a local Facebook group Bondi Local Loop and immediately received a response.

Their knight in shining armour, David, happened to live five doors down and showed up at the girl's apartment within a matter of minutes.

“We couldn’t kill it, we just didn’t want it in there,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

David then carefully removed the spider and relocated him to a more suitable habitat.

“The funniest thing is that everyone kept saying ‘don’t kill spinny legs’ on social media so we just took him out onto the balcony and set him free,” Phoebe told Yahoo7.

Instead of the $30 payment that was promised in the original post, David wanted something else in return: Messina ice-cream, a local Bondi delicacy.

When asked about the post going viral Phoebe commented to Yahoo7, “It’s hilarious seeing all the comments”.

No word yet if David also does rodent removal.

News break – November 09