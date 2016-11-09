Two topless women were dragged from the New York polling station where Donald Trump cast his vote, yelling obscene chants in reference to the Republican candidate’s comments about grabbing women “by the p**sy”.

Topless anti-Trump protesters dragged from NY polling station by police

The two women arrived at the polling booth just after 8.15am local time, when they tore open their shirts to show messages written on their chests.

Within a minute they were grabbed and dragged out by police.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

One of the women had: “Trump, grab your balls” written in black paint on her chest and stomach.

The other had “Hate out of my polls”.

US ELECTION COVERAGE: LIVE

Both of the women had “Femen USA” written on their arms, a shout out to the feminist activist group.

NYPD confirmed the two women were in custody and pending charges, according to TIME.

The protest erupted hours before Trump was due to cast his vote at the same polling station, 59 in Manhattan.

One of the women attempted to climb on a table, while security rushed to remove them from the hall.

AMERICA DECIDES: HILLARY V TRUMP

The women, believed to be in their mid 20s, are believed to be apart of the feminist group which states their mission is “protest” and their weapon “is bare breasts”.

Femen members are well known for topless protests at religious and political events.

It has been illegal for women in New York to bare their breasts in public for non-commercial activities since 1992.

Campaigners are not allowed to wear campaign paraphernalia or carry signs with the intention of influencing voters at voting stations.