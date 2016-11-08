News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Suspected spinal injuries suffered as nine hurt in hot air balloon crash

‘I hope it doesn’t hit me’: Skydiver’s near-miss with light aircraft

Peter Caldicott
Yahoo7 News /

An experienced skydiver says he is lucky to be alive after a mid-air near-miss with a light aircraft in South Australia.

0329_0500_nat_planecrash
0:29

Light plane crash tragedy
0328_1800_wa_gunman
0:48

Police search for gunman after road rage incident
0328_1800_qld_plane
0:14

Man dies after crashing ultralight aircraft
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0301_1800_ADL-PowerPole
0:19

Driver escapes injury after power pole smashes car
Watch the world's largest plane hit 46MPH in latest taxi tests
0:53

Watch the world's largest plane hit 46MPH in latest taxi tests
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0226_sun_video
3:54

Royal Melbourne Hospital video shines light on ER employee abuse
0225_1800_qld_parachute
1:36

Crowds watch on in horror as parachute plunges into ocean 
Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
0:37

Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
Incident Involving Pedestrians Reported on London Bridge
0:45

Incident Involving Pedestrians Reported on London Bridge
 

Matthew Muth was one of four skydivers who took off on a routine jump on Sunday.

But the group had no way of knowing they were on a collision course with a Cessna that had been privately hired from Parafield Airport.

Four skydivers were involved in a near-miss. Source: 7News

“We exited at about 12,000 feet and we broke apart, and we all opened up at about 3000 feet,” Mr Muth said.

“There was a plane about the same height as me heading directly towards me.

“It was close enough for me to read the tail number.”

Skydiver Matthew Muth. Source: 7News

Mr Muth ended up just 200 metres from the Cessna with air safety officials confirming the potential catastrophe is now under investigation.

“I hope it doesn’t hit me, so I turned away from it,” he said.

“(The pilot) saw that, it saw me and started climbing away from me.”

All four skydivers were able to land safely, but the chief instructor said it was the closest call he’s seen in 30 years.

“(The pilot) made no excuses. He just said he was in the wrong place,” Allan Gray.said.

“He did hear the call that we were skydiving and he thought he was somewhere else.”

The skydiving plane. Source: 7News

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau and CASA will speak with the pilot as part of its investigation.

“It’s a very dangerous situation, you’ve got aircraft among skydivers. (It’s) not a good mix,” pilot Michel Adams said.

Back To Top