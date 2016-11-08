'It's not a game - it is her life and his': Palace slams treatment of Prince Harry's girlfriend

Kensington Palace has issued an extraordinary statement pleading for the "abuse and harassment" of Prince Harry's new girlfriend Meghan Markle to stop.

In a situation that sadly echoes the life his late mother Princess Diana was forced to endure in the public eye, Prince Harry says he fears for his new girlfriend's safety.

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

"(Prince Harry) knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees.

"This is not a game - it is her life and his."

The young Prince said a line had been crossed in regards to his relationship with Ms Markle, citing bribes offered to the 35-year-old's ex-boyfriend, friends and co-workers, and the attempts of reporters and photographers to illegally enter her home.

The Palace had previously adopted a "no comment" policy when it came to the Prince's relationship with Ms Markle.

But the statement was issued at Prince Harry's request, in a bid to prevent "any further damage" being done.

"(Prince Harry) has never been comfortable (with the limelight), but has tried to develop a thick skin about the level of media interest that comes with it," a Palace statement said.

Much has been said in media, both in the UK and abroad, about the Prince's new actress girlfriend who stars in the US show Suits.

This includes a number of stories with "racist undertones" about Ms Markle's heritage.