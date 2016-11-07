A Sunshine Coast family were given a shock when a snake catcher who was called in to remove a brown snake found not just one, but in fact two snakes who were mating.

Snake catcher removes mating brown snakes from Queensland backyard

Lockie Gilding from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who was called to relocate the reptile at Woombye, said the resident had seen one of the snakes cruising around the day before and again that morning.

The residents do not appear to be too keen to get too close, staying up on the balcony to film the encounter before the snake catcher takes the camera in for a closer look.

"You can see the two tails, two big bodies, all coiled up mating," Mr Gilding said on the video.

"Brown snakes are usually a really alert species but when they're in the process of mating they tend to block out everything else around them and just focus on what they're doing, which means we can get nice and close."

Mr Gilding said brown snakes are definitely on the move but it is actually quite uncommon to see mating behaviour like this.

He said it was particularly interesting that this was the third pair they had been called to in a short amount of time.

"This was the third pair we had been called out to relocate in two days!" Mr Gilding wrote on Facebook.



Snake catchers are reminding people to call in the professionals if a snake is spotted.

"Much safer to have them relocated by a snake catcher than to move them yourself," Mr Gilding said.

This particular mating behaviour was witnessed at the end of October but uploaded to the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Sunday.

The pair remain intertwined when they are placed into the bag.

They were relocated to bushland nearby.