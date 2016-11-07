Victoria's controversial euthanasia expert has accused police of forcing the terminally ill to go out and legally buy guns to end their own lives.

Cops forcing terminally ill patients to turn to guns, Nitschke claims after Victoria Police raid on 83 year old

Philip Nitschke said police raided the Toorak home of an 83-year-old Exit International member last week, seizing her imported euthanasia drugs.

They warned her that any attempts to make a similar purchase of the drug would result in a $850,000 fine and probable imprisonment, he said.

"The police actions are totally counterproductive," Dr Nitschke said in a statement on Sunday.

"Actions such as those of the police will simply force more people to follow the path of the Rosebud couple and go out and legally buy guns (or rope)."

Nitschke's comments come after an elderly couple died were found dead of gunshot wounds in Rosebud on Thursday.

The woman was dead at the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said they are not looking for a third person and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Victoria Police was not involved in the Toorak raid, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800'