Motorcyclist hit, killed at Perth racing event

The WA racing community is mourning the loss of a young rider who died in a racing accident on Saturday.

Chris Adley fell from his bike at Barbagallo Raceway and was tragically hit by another rider who was following behind.

Paramedics rushed to assist the man, but sadly he could not be revived.

Friends have described the 22-year-old electrician as “a great guy” who had plenty of friends both within and outside of the WA racing family.

Mr Adley’s death is the second fatal motorcycle crash at Barbagallo this year.

"Motorcycling Western Australia, along with the Motor Cycle Racing Club of WA extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends," Motorcycling WA said in a statement.

The tragic fatal crash came just hours after another rider was left with critical injuries in a crash at the same track.

In the separate incident, the rider fell from his bike at low speed during a warm-up session of the Kings of Wanneroo event.

The man remains in a serious but stable condition at Royal Perth Hospital.

Motorcycling WA’s chief says both incidents were not related to the state of the track.

An independent safety audit will be carried out.