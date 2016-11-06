Pregnant woman says spider in KFC chicken left her 'violently ill'

A pregnant mother claims she was left violently ill for three days after she found a dead spider in her KFC chicken.

Lisa Turner, 34, of Kent in south-east England claimed she purchased a bargain bucket from the fast food chain for her family.

As they dined on the meal, she was left horrified to discover a dead spider at the bottom of the feast.

She told Kent Online she even found parts of the spider on a chicken leg she was eating.

Ms Turner claimed she was sick with diarrhea for three days after finding the spider.

“I purchased the bucket and other items for my family and brought it home and were all eating it and then to my disgust, we found the spider at the bottom of the chicken bucket,” she told Kent Online.

“Then I went on to find part of a spider actually in the chicken leg I was eating. I was horrified.”

Ms Turner, who was seven months pregnant, said her young son Bradley also fell ill after eating the chicken.

“This can be very serious when you are pregnant. Thankfully we have recovered now.”

She said her partner took the bargain bucket back to the restaurant to show them the spider.

He was given a refund and KFC demanded he hand over the bucket.

KFC claimed they did not receive any other complaints in regards to spiders in buckets.