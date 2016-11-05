Kidnapped 'chained up' woman watched captor 'shoot boyfriend dead'

A US woman found "chained up like a dog" inside a storage container after vanishing with her boyfriend in August said she saw her captor shoot her partner dead.

A police search of her captor's 40-hectare South Carolina property uncovered a body in the first 24 hours, with fears as many as four could be be buried there.

The woman, 30-year-old Kala Brown, was found alive Thursday morning inside the padlocked container after authorities received a tip that loud banging was heard from inside the property.

On Friday police arrested Ms Brown's former boss and a registered sex offender who she said killed her boyfriend in front of her.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told local news outlets deputies acted on the tip in the tiny town of Woodruff, 200 kilometres northwest of the state capital of Columbia.

“It's all by God's grace that we found that girl alive,” Wright told NBC News.

Wright said the victim had a chain around her neck, similar to that of a "dog collar" and had told deputies she had been kept in the container for two months.

Ms Brown went missing with her boyfriend Charlie Carver, 32, on August 30. The couple had been dating for a few months at the time of their disappearance.

She later told police as many as four bodies may have been burned on the property, according to various reports.

The sheriff said a registered sex offender identified as Todd Christopher Kohlhepp, 45, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Wright said Ms Brown, who worked for Kohlhepp at his real estate business, told investigators that there may be other victims.

During Kohlhepp's bond hearing on Friday in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, the victim's solicitor Barry Barnette said Ms Brown saw Kohlhepp shoot her boyfriend dead.

Barnette told the hearing Ms Brown was found with chains around her neck and ankles, with more chains found in Kohlhepp's bedroom. He said an "unbelievable" amount of ammunition was also found in the accused's bedroom.

The lawyer described Kohlhepp as "a very, very dangerous individual".

"She told us this individual did kill him in her presence," Barnette said.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said computer and mobile phone records that led police to the property.

"We knew that was the last place that a cellphone tied to this case pinged."

Mr Carver was last seen on security camera footage leaving from his workplace the night Ms Brown disappeared.

Two days later, on September 1, Mr Carver's Facebook, which is hardly updates, began becoming active, with posts those close to him said were out of character and relatives believe his account was being hacked.

On September 6 the account posted that the missing pair had become married, followed by a series of unrelated memes.

A family member attempted to connect to Mr Carver on the account, and received a response by private message saying: "yes I'm fine".

A large-scale investigation is currently underway on the property as the search for Carver continues. The body which was found on the property has not yet been identified.