The odd spider or two is usually enough to send shivers down the average homeowners spine, but what about thousands of wolf spiders that play dead to avoid extermination?

'Eight legged freaks': NSW home swamped with thousands of wolf spiders

That is the scenario facing Kathy Holmes after finding thousands of eight-legged creatures had inundated her Lake Menindee home.

“I killed these in less than an hour they were relentless and they often played dead the devious little eight legged Freaks (sic),” she posted on YouTube with a time lapse video showing how they pretend to be dead.

Justifiably, the TAFE teacher told the Herald Sun the spiders gave her the “heebie-jeebies".

“When I was there on Friday, the walls were moving with spiders. I have never seen so many before,” she said.

Her holiday home, like many others in Western Sydney has fast become infested with bugs when the adjacent lake finally refilled with water after a three-year drought.

It is likely they were searching for a dry location and Ms Holmes’ place met their requirements.

Another long-time resident said the beautiful landscapes and much awaited rains were enough to put up with the influx of spiders and other pests.

"There are absolutely millions of spiders… it's unbelievable. You have got to check where you are sitting, and the kids are going crazy,” Ross Leddra said.

