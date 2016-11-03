News

Suspected terrorist fighter and teenager charged in Sydney terror raids

Niamh Hannon
Yahoo7 /

Mehmet Biber, 24, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged following counter terrorism raids in Sydney.

Biber from Merrylands was arrested in Birrong in the city's southwest on Thursday, as part of police investigations into people attempting to travel to Syria and Iraq.

He travelled to Syria in July 2013. Police believe he had suspected Al-Qaeda links and that is where he learned how to use IEDs (improvised explosive devices). He returned to Australia in February 2014.

The 24-year-old was charged on Thursday afternoon. Image: NSW Police

Officers arrested Mehmet Biber after a traffic stop in Birrong on Thursday morning. Image: Facebook

Police believe the 17-year-old attempted to fight with ISIS in January 2015. Police will allege that he played an active role in encouraging another person to travel with him.

Officers talking to Mehmet Biber during his arrest on Thursday morning. Image: NSW Police

The pair were charged for foreign incursion offences on Thursday afternoon. Biber's charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars. The 17-year-old faces life in prison.

There are around 110 Australians fighting in the Syrian region and around 60 of those have been killed, Australia Federal Police has confirmed.

Police officers from the Joint Counter Terrorism Task Force carried out searches in homes in Bass Hill, Horningsea Park, Merrylands and Miller on Thursday.

Officers have confirmed terror threats are not imminent.

Biber taking out his phone during the arrest. Image: NSW Police

AFP Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism Neil Gaughan said: "We've arrested these gentleman as quickly as we possibly could... we take the matter of foreign incursions extremely seriously. We moved as quickly as we could due to the risk they posed and the ideology they presented."

The 24-year-old was arrested in a dramatic counter terrorism operation. Image: NSW Police

He continued: "There's no competent law enforcement authority on ground in Syria - for us to collect evidence on ground is all but impossible. Late last month we received advice that we had sufficient evidence to charge.

"It is unfortunate that we still have young people attracted to the ideology and attracted to leaving the country," Gaughan added.

