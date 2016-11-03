'Mercy killing': Why cancer-stricken husband shot dying wife and disabled daughter

A family friend has labelled a shocking triple shooting at a home in Booral, outside Hervey Bay, as a "mercy killing".

Gwenda Knapp told 7 News parents John and Janice could no longer care for their disabled daughter Robyn due to their own serious health concerns.

John was battling prostate cancer and Janice lung cancer.

On Thursday police were called out to the "shocking and traumatic" scene.

It is alleged 79-year-old John Frescura shot and killed his 68-year-old wife Janice and his 50-year-old daughter Robyn, before fatally wounding himself at the River Heads Road home.

Frescura and his wife were initially taken to hospital in a critical condition but were later pronounced dead.

It's believed Mr Frescura called police and confessed to the shooting at the home around 6.40am on Thursday.

Police reportedly found a firearm at the house with Detective Inspector David Briese confirming the deceased family "have been [living] in the area for sometime".

“It’s a shocking and traumatic [event] for the community and for first responders," Detective Inspector Briese.

“The three persons appear to have died of gunshot wounds.

“We believe the call came from the deceased male.”

Queensland Police earlier said preliminary investigations show the shooting to be "domestic-related", with no one else believed to be involved.

Two RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopters also flew to the scene at Hervey Bay earlier on Thursday morning.

Booral Community Association former president Derek Lawton told a local publication, the Fraser Coast Chronicle, that he was “stunned” by the incident.

"This is the quietest place that you could live," Mr Lawton said.

"It's where you come to leave everything behind.

"There is no noise except for the sound of a lawn mower and the birds."

"It's just a lovely area."

Police said the deaths of two women will be treated as suspicious, but the death of a 79-year-old man is not being treated that way.

Officers said investigations are continuing and they will prepare a report for the coroner.