News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian cruise drug mule jailed in NSW (clone 39922466)
Cruise ship cocaine smuggler, 24, breaks down in tears as she's jailed

'Mercy killing': Why cancer-stricken husband shot dying wife and disabled daughter

Yahoo7 News /

A family friend has labelled a shocking triple shooting at a home in Booral, outside Hervey Bay, as a "mercy killing".

Sen. McCain undergoes surgery to treat intestinal infection
0:39

Sen. McCain undergoes surgery to treat intestinal infection
Murderer filmed himself with filters in jail
0:43

Murderer filmed himself with filters in jail
0301_1800_ADL-Howard
1:29

John Howard takes aim at Oakden scandal
Trump says Kushner’s security clearance will be up to John Kelly
2:13

Trump says Kushner’s security clearance will be up to John Kelly
The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
7:00

The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
Netanyahu, Kerry hold talks in New York
1:02

Netanyahu, Kerry hold talks in New York

Accused killer who admitted hiding little girl's body in roof cavity found not guilty

50 years later, memory of JFK's assassination and his legacy endure
Kevin McCarthy Suddenly Drops Out of Race for Speaker of the House
2:27

Kevin McCarthy Suddenly Drops Out of Race for Speaker of the House
Detectives: Father charged with murdering 5-year-old South Pasadena boy was deemed flight risk
2:33

Detectives: Father charged with murdering 5-year-old South Pasadena boy was deemed flight risk
Chief of Naval Ops Orders Probe into Collisions
1:27

Chief of Naval Ops Orders Probe into Collisions
Summer driving safety tips
6:04

Summer driving safety tips
 

Gwenda Knapp told 7 News parents John and Janice could no longer care for their disabled daughter Robyn due to their own serious health concerns.

John was battling prostate cancer and Janice lung cancer.

John and Janice, with daughter Robyn. Source: 7News

Outside the scene of the shooting. Source: 7 News.

On Thursday police were called out to the "shocking and traumatic" scene.

It is alleged 79-year-old John Frescura shot and killed his 68-year-old wife Janice and his 50-year-old daughter Robyn, before fatally wounding himself at the River Heads Road home.

The man pictured is reportedly 79-year-old John Frescura. Source: Supplied.

Frescura and his wife were initially taken to hospital in a critical condition but were later pronounced dead.

It's believed Mr Frescura called police and confessed to the shooting at the home around 6.40am on Thursday.

A scene from the fatal shooting. Source: 7 News.


Police reportedly found a firearm at the house with Detective Inspector David Briese confirming the deceased family "have been [living] in the area for sometime".

“It’s a shocking and traumatic [event] for the community and for first responders," Detective Inspector Briese.

“The three persons appear to have died of gunshot wounds.

“We believe the call came from the deceased male.”

Queensland Police earlier said preliminary investigations show the shooting to be "domestic-related", with no one else believed to be involved.

Two RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopters also flew to the scene at Hervey Bay earlier on Thursday morning.

Booral Community Association former president Derek Lawton told a local publication, the Fraser Coast Chronicle, that he was “stunned” by the incident.

"This is the quietest place that you could live," Mr Lawton said.

"It's where you come to leave everything behind.

"There is no noise except for the sound of a lawn mower and the birds."

The fatal shooting scene. Source: 7 News.

The scene of the fatal shooting. Source: 7 News.

"It's just a lovely area."

Police said the deaths of two women will be treated as suspicious, but the death of a 79-year-old man is not being treated that way.

Officers said investigations are continuing and they will prepare a report for the coroner.

Back To Top