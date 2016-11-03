'You've taken so much from me': Stepfather jailed for life over brutal murder

A Queensland stepfather has been sentenced to life in prison after plunging a knife into the chest of his wife's daughter.

The devastated mother has recounted the night her husband brutally murdered her daughter in cold blood as she sat in the family living room watching television.

Queensland woman Sherelle Locke was stabbed to death in her mother's Boronia Height house in February 2014 when her intoxicated stepfather Raymond John Mead sat down on her lap and plunged a knife into her chest.

"I will never be able to get that vision out of my head," her grieving mother Marlene Locke told the Brisbane Supreme Court this week.

"I could only watch my daughter pass away.

"You have taken so much from me," she said to her estranged husband.

The mourning mother described Mead as "evil, manipulating, jealous, lying and narcissistic person" telling him that "in time you will be a very distant memory to us all."

The 23-year-old mother of three reportedly begged for her life as her own mother watched on in horror.

In a desperate attempt to rescue their terrified two-year-old son, Ms Locke picked up the screaming toddler and tried to take him out of the room but was stopped by an increasingly aggressive Mead who told her that she would be next.

As Sherelle laid bloodied in the living room floor, Mead repeatedly yelled that “she deserved it”, but by the time her mother was able to tend to her it was already too late.

After maintaining his innocence for more than two years, the 52-year-old eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter but on Wednesday was convicted of murder and sentence to life in prison.

He was also sentenced to two years for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and 12 months for retaliation against a witness. He will be 72 before he is eligible for parole.

Following the verdict, Sherelle's friend Ebony McGregor told the court how Mead had always hated his stepdaughter but said overall the Locke family was pleased with the sentence.

"Even though this does not bring Marlene's daughter Sherelle back, we are very happy with today's outcome," Ms McGregor said.

"He always had that hatred for Sherelle which was the worst thing... he has no remorse whatsoever about it, he wants to put the blame on other people.

"He goes to jail but nothing's going to bring back Sherelle."