'Playboy rapist' wants soft toothbrush, orthopaedic mattress, prison by sea

A convicted rapist has reportedly issued a list of requests demanding NSW prison authorities that he be relocated to a prison by the sea, be provided a soft toothbrush and an orthopaedic mattress.

Simon Monteiro is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Goulburn jail for bashing, raping and impregnating his girlfriend twice in their eastern suburbs home, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The 49-year-old, dubbed "Playboy rapist", previously demanded prison bosses to give him a raw vegetable and salad-only diet because he is a Buddhist.

In a summons now before the NSW Supreme Court, the whining prisoner wants an orthopaedic mattress, a pillow, his two pairs of ­orthopaedic shoes replaced and a soft-bristled toothbrush.

Monteiro, formerly known as Simon Lowe, has reportedly issued 26 different requests to prison authorities over his time and one of those included being places in a coastal correctional centre.

He then asked that he only be relocated by sedan, station wagon or 4WD because of the chance the prison van crashed in water, causing him to be trapped and drown, the newspaper reported.

The rapist, who once bragged about dating Hollywood actress Barbara Hershey, has applied for parole twice and been rejected both times because of his refusal to participate in a sex offenders and violence program.

NSW Minister for the prevention of Domestic Violence Pru Goward said, Monteiro "should concentrate on changing his ways rather than worrying about his toothbrush".

Monteiro has been convicted of assaulting a prison guard, threatening to rape a guard's wife and kill his children and won't be eligible for release on April 7, 2020.