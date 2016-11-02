A baby elephant trapped in a mud pit has been rescued by the most unlikely of saviours.

WATCH: Big game hunters save trapped baby elephant

A group of hunters put down their rifles after discovering the trapped animal was struggling to pull its body from a deepening mud puddle in Chirundu, Zimbabwe.

In a rather ironic twist, a member of the National Parks and Wildlife went out hunting big game with a group of conservation students when they discovered the baby elephant.

“Her mother was standing nearby, and was exhausted as she had been trying to get the youngster out all night,” photo guide Norman Crooks told Caters News.

“We immediately abandoned our buffalo hunt and went telephoned help, as I know from experience that when animals get stuck they do not last long.”

Mr Crooks said that under the stress of the sunlight the distressed elephant would have likely died if the hunters, turned environmentalists, had not used their jeep to winch it out.

“The first thing to do was pour water over the youngster to cool him off, which seemed to revive him,” he said.

“We attached a rope to a winch on our jeep and started pulling, and slowly but surely he came out.”

Not particularly grateful of his rescuers' efforts, the elephant charged the group before rejoining a nearby herd of elephants.

“After two or three pulls he was out and up, and all hell broke loose. The young bull charged us immediately,” Mr Crooks said.

“We checked the next day and he was reunited with his mother and a little sister. It was a happy ending and we were all on a bit of a high.”