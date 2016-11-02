Privileged Sydney executive caught smuggling cocaine

Only weeks before he was due to tie the knot, a wealthy Sydney mining executive has been caught trying to smuggle 23kg of cocaine from the US through the mail.

Bennet Schwartz seemingly had it all, an upper class education at an elite private high school, a beautiful fiancé, a high paying job for mining giant Rio Tinto and more than $1 million in Brisbane waterfront properties, yet he now faces life behind bars.

On September 2, Mr Schwartz was travelling with fiancé Sarah Wakefield but was pulled off his flight and arrested by the Australian Federal Police.

Police alleged that the former Sydney Grammar schoolboy, with the assistance of two other men, imported packages of cocaine from the United States dating back to 2015.

It is alleged that the first package containing 8.4kg of cocaine was sent on August 3 last year, but was quickly sniffed out by custom officers, a considerable hurdle, but not enough to stop the 29-year-old from trying again.

A second package allegedly containing 15kg of cocaine was detected on May 23 this year.

Fast forward to September and Schwartz’s glamorous life was quickly turned upside down. His wedding called off, a criminal record beckoning and a potential life sentence on the horizon.

His two alleged business partners were also arrested on September 12, including the alleged mastermind, Robert Zalapa.

The alleged other third of the syndicate, Craig Phelps, was accused of “attempting to take possession of a 16kg shipment of cocaine from the United States” however he was later granted bail after his family put up a $1 million surety.

The investigation into the drug syndicate spanned more than twelve months and Australian Border Force regional commander Tim Fitzgerald said those involved worked tirelessly to prevent the drugs from reaching their intended destination.

“This investigation started as a result of an interception by ABF officers of an air cargo consignment containing 8.4 kilograms of cocaine,” Fitzgerald said.

“This and the two subsequent detections reinforce our message that drugs will be detected by the ABF and referred to our law enforcement partners for investigation.”

Schwartz is due to reappear in Sydney’s Central Local Court on November 23.

