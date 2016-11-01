'Kill him in front of my eyes': Transgender woman hacked to death after father made chilling TV threat

A transgender Muslim woman was reportedly “hacked to death” after being disowned by her family for undergoing a sex change.

Raina Aliev, 25, who was born Adam, was "butchered" just days after marrying a man named Viktor, Russian media reported.

Ms Aliev’s father Alimshaikh Aliev refused to accept her wish to be a woman and chillingly told a TV station: "Let him be killed, I don't want to see him."

"Bring him here and kill him in front of my eyes."

Following transgender surgery in Moscow around a month ago, a wedding ceremony was held and Ms Aliev was murdered several days later, according to reports.

It is unclear where the brutal killing took place but there are reports the victim's body was "cut up" and “unrecognisable” to those who had known her.

Police had reportedly warned Ms Aliev about threats against her life, according to local media.

Ms Aliev was from an ethnic Chechen family living in Dagestan, a Muslim region between the Caspian Sea and Chechnya.

A female neighbour told local media that the victim's father "had a stroke" when he heard about the sex change and wedding, and issued a "purman", inviting people to kill his son.

She said, "He cheated them, he went there to Moscow, had surgery and he turned from a boy to a girl, a disgrace for the family."

The mother told reporters, “I don't want to see him, I gave birth to a son, but what for?"

