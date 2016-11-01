'Kill him in front of my eyes': Transgender woman hacked to death after father made chilling TV threat

News

Raina Aliev, 25, who was born Adam, was "butchered" just days after marrying a man named Viktor, Russian media reported.

Ms Aliev’s father Alimshaikh Aliev refused to accept her wish to be a woman and chillingly told a TV station: "Let him be killed, I don't want to see him."

Ms Raina Aliev was reportedly killed after having a sex change. Image: Express Gazeta/east2west

"Bring him here and kill him in front of my eyes."

Following transgender surgery in Moscow around a month ago, a wedding ceremony was held and Ms Aliev was murdered several days later, according to reports.

Transgender Muslim woman Raina Aliev has reportedly been hacked to death in Russia days after marrying a man. Image: Express Gazeta/east2west

It’s claimed the surgery included the removal of the penis and breast implants. Image: Express Gazeta/east2west

It is unclear where the brutal killing took place but there are reports the victim's body was "cut up" and “unrecognisable” to those who had known her.

Police had reportedly warned Ms Aliev about threats against her life, according to local media.

Ms Aliev was from an ethnic Chechen family living in Dagestan, a Muslim region between the Caspian Sea and Chechnya.

Aliev's Russian passport picture. Image: Ren TV east2west.

Following sex change surgery in Moscow around a month ago, a wedding ceremony was held. Image: east2west

A female neighbour told local media that the victim's father "had a stroke" when he heard about the sex change and wedding, and issued a "purman", inviting people to kill his son.

She said, "He cheated them, he went there to Moscow, had surgery and he turned from a boy to a girl, a disgrace for the family."

The mother told reporters, “I don't want to see him, I gave birth to a son, but what for?"

