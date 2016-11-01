'Witch' robs Adelaide service station, steals cash and cigarettes

A man allegedly robbed a service station in Adelaide dressed as a witch and threatened staff with a weapon before fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

Police say the Halloween bandit walked into the Largs Bay store wearing a black mask, witches hat and a black cape at around 7:30pm Monday.

He reportedly threatened staff before fleeing on foot with a small amount of money and cigarettes.

Officers located him a short time later at a home in Taperoo and the thief is likely to be charged with armed robbery.