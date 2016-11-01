'You can run but you can’t hide': Body cam shows Queensland officer chase suspect for three kilometres

From running an embankment to across a creek, body cam footage reveals the extraordinary lengths one Queensland officer has gone to so he can catch his fleeing suspects.

Exclusive video obtained by 7 News shows three chases in the last month that have kept one station's officers on their feet.

In the first clip, the officer pursued a suspect who was fleeing from a flaming stolen car in Moombra, west of Brisbane.

He chased the man, Brendan, down an embankment, across a creek and though trees for three kilometres.

“Mate stop!,” the officer yelled. “On the ground now.”

The officer pulled Brendan’s arms and dragged him to the ground.

“Hands behind your back," the officer said cuffing the suspect.

The chase took place on October 11 and five days later officers were again forced to leap over fences to capture a trespasser who had drugs in his possession.

The following day chased a 20-year-old man through Lowood, north of Ipswich when he fled after robbing three stores.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” Sargent Troy Salton told 7 News.

“At the end of the day police will catch up with you.”

Sgt. Salton said if a suspect does run they are committing another offense.