'Could have been my family on the bus': Hero truckie speaks

Sarah Greenhalgh
Yahoo7 News

A tow truck driver who went to the aid of passengers trapped during Friday's horrific bus attack says any human being would have done the same and refuses to be called a hero.

Peter Buxton fought back tears as he described the terrifying scenes after driver Manmeet Alisher was murdered by an allegedly deranged man in Brisbane.

“It could have been one of my family members on that bus,” Mr Buxton said.

Mr Buxton used a fire extinguisher to try and save bus passengers. Source: 7News

Murder accused Anthony O'Donohoe. Source: 7News

“It could have been someone I’d known on that bus … I’m not a hero because I’d expect everyone else to do the same thing.”

Mr Buxton usually works on the Gold Coast but was sent to a job in Brisbane on Friday.

“I stopped behind the bus and saw someone come running out with their leg on fire,” the 53-year-old said.

Tow truck driver Peter Buxton. Source: 7News

“At that stage, as a human being, I was there to help so I jumped out and grabbed a fire extinguisher.”

Mr Buxton was not to know that man was accused killer Anthony O’Donohue, and he continued to check if he was ok.

Footage shows the two men speaking to each other. Source: 7News

“I got this blank look from him. He seemed to be in a little world of his own,” the tow truck driver said.

It’s alleged mental health patient Mr O’Donohoe set bus driver Mr Alisher on fire by hurling an incendiary device at him as he sat behind the wheel.

A review will determine if proper mental health care was given to Mr O’Donohoe who allegedly feels “numb” after the attack, his lawyer said.

Mr O’Donohoe was diagnosed with a delusional disorder in 2011, after he had developed conspiracy theories about the government and unions.

The destroyed bus. Source: 7News

On Monday Brisbane Lord Mayor Graeme Quirk joined hundreds of mourners at a memorial for Mr Alisher, including the victim’s brother who arrived from India on Sunday.

Mr Quirk confirmed a permanent memorial will be established and a fund set up to help Mr Alisher’s family in India.

Murder accused Anthony O'Donohoe. Source: 7News

Police say they do not believe the attack was racially motivated.

O’Donohoe remains in custody until his next hearing in late November.

