Family's fury after Thai sex attacker jailed for just five years

A man who sexually assaulted a New Yorker while she was on holiday in Thailand has been jailed for five years, leaving her family outraged over the "light" sentence.

Sentencing outrage: Mothers anguish over ‘dismal’ five years for Thai sex attacker

The victim, Hannah Gavios from the US, broke her back after falling down a 45-metre cliff while trying to escape the sexual predator.

While the backpacker lay helplessly trapped following the fall, Apai Ruangwong subjected her to ten hours of horrific sexual assaults.

Ms Gavios’ mother Gwen has slammed the sentence.

“I am dismayed that it is automatically cut down to five years because of a guilty plea.

“Hannah will suffer the consequences of the attack for the rest of her life,” she told the New York Times.

Ruangwong was sentenced to ten years earlier this month however this was later halved after he pleaded guilty.

Gwen is currently raising money for her daughter's medical care.

As a result of the horrific fall, Ms Gavios still has no feeling in her ankles and feet and is learning to walk again.

Hannah had been teaching English in Vietnam, but became lost at Thailand's Railay Beach on September 1 while on a short holiday.

The 23-year-old New Yorker said she was told one of the male staff members at a shop would help show her the way to her accommodation.

Arriving in the town just 16 hours earlier, Ms Gavios said she started to feel uneasy about the man as he led her up a secluded mountain in the dark.

"I didn't get the best feeling about him but I was tired and wanted to get home," she said.

"While we were walking he grabbed me and was holding me down and trying to take off my clothes."

Ms Gavios said she fought back against the man, punching him and biting his ear before he agreed to leave her alone. But when she turned to run back to the beach, the young woman blindly ran off the edge of a cliff into the darkness.

"Before I knew it I was in mid air falling off a cliff. I was honestly thinking I wouldn't survive," she said.

"I was screaming in pain. It was the most painful thing ever... I felt like a total vegetable. I felt completely vulnerable. I couldn't move anything."

Ms Gavios said as she lay on the ground unable to move, that's when her attacker struck.

Hopeful the man would call for help, he instead scrambled on top of her and sexually molested her.

"He didn't rape me - but he did everything else. I really thought I was going to die," she said.

Ms Gavios was then left to spend the night cold and alone in the bushland before help arrived the following day.

"Officials received a call reporting that a tourist had been injured after she had fallen down a mountain in the Railay area,” Krabi Tourist Rescue Centre Director Nitiphat Mongkolpradit told The Phuket News.

"Rescue workers were searching for her, but they could not find her, so (the next morning) we when out to search again and discovered her lying in between rocks about 45 metres from the trail at the top of the mountain. She was only 15 metres from the water below,” he said.

Ms Gavios said the ordeal had not put her off continuing to teach in Vietnam, and she was grateful her legs were not broken - as first feared - in the fall.

"I'm taking it one day at a time," she said.

