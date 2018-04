West Auckland has been battered by a storm as hail 'the size of of 20c pieces' landed in some suburbs.

Hailstones 'as big a 20c pieces' hammer west Auckland

Te Atatu Peninsula and Massey were among the areas hit by the shower on Monday lunchtime after black clouds had moved in.

Weather Watch reported the size of the hail was the size of peas, although some of the ice was the size of 20c pieces.

The site predicted thunderstorms and heavy hail showers were likely to continue but eventually ease on Monday afternoon.