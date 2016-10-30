Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes central Italy

An earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude struck in central Italy on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The USGS said the quake was centered 68 km (42 miles) east southeast of Perugia. It was 1.5 km deep.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck east of the city on Wednesday, the second of the evening whose tremors were felt as far away as the capital Rome.

The quakes came two months after almost 300 people were killed in the region by a quake that leveled several small towns.

AFP reports there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake set dogs barking in the largely-abandoned towns of Norcia, Castelsantagelo, Preci and Visso, where residents had left their homes to sleep in cars or moved to the coast following this week's quakes.

- With Reuters, AFP