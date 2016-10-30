News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes central Italy

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude struck in central Italy on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

150 rough sleepers evicted from makeshift shelter in London
0:56

150 rough sleepers evicted from makeshift shelter in London
Italy dancing with the 5-Stars but vote inconclusive
1:51

Italy dancing with the 5-Stars but vote inconclusive
Italy faces political uncertainty as voters deliver hung parliament
1:53

Italy faces political uncertainty as voters deliver hung parliament
Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0:30

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
Voting gets underway in Italy's election
0:50

Voting gets underway in Italy's election
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
Italian Weinstein accuser turns ire on Berlusconi
2:12

Italian Weinstein accuser turns ire on Berlusconi
5-Star, League may leap ahead in Italy's vote
1:55

5-Star, League may leap ahead in Italy's vote
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
 

The USGS said the quake was centered 68 km (42 miles) east southeast of Perugia. It was 1.5 km deep.


An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck east of the city on Wednesday, the second of the evening whose tremors were felt as far away as the capital Rome.

The quakes came two months after almost 300 people were killed in the region by a quake that leveled several small towns.

AFP reports there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake set dogs barking in the largely-abandoned towns of Norcia, Castelsantagelo, Preci and Visso, where residents had left their homes to sleep in cars or moved to the coast following this week's quakes.

- With Reuters, AFP

Back To Top