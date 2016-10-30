Bloodied crash victim records final 'goodbye' to family after thinking he would die

Dying, unable to move and barely able to breathe, a bloodied man filmed his final goodbyes unaware help was on the way after his motorcycle crashed into his friend's hog on a winding US Highway known as "The Dragon".

Kevin Diepenbrock collided with his 29-year-old friend Phillip Polito on route 129, a stretch of highway that boasts 318 curves in 17 kilometres, located near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The 41-year-old had suffered 12 broken ribs, hairline fractures on his spine, two punctured lungs, scratches and bruises as he waited helplessly on the ground for almost 30 hours.

Waiting for help, the bloodied rider recorded three videos on his mobile phone for his wife and parents.

"Hey, everybody," Mr Diepenbrock said in the first video.

"I f**d up, that's all I can really say. At about 10:30 this morning. Been laying here ever since. About 50 feet down in the ravine. I just wanted to say I love you guys.

"Sorry I was being stupid, but you know that's what I do. See you guys soon."

Mr Diepenbrock then told his wife, Courtney, his parents and a number of friends he loved them and asked for someone to care for his puppies.

By the time he had filmed his third video, it was dark, his voice had grown hoarse and he was less optimistic.

The rider said he tried calling out, dialing 911 and sending text messages.

“The whole day went by and hundreds and hundreds of bikes had gone by. And they sound like they’re 50 feet away from you and there’s just nothing that you can do,” Mr Diepenbrock later told WATE.

It wasn’t until the next day that people passing by on the roadway above heard his calls for help.

They called Blount County authorities who then launched a rescue and recovery mission.

Mr Diepenbrock was found immobile and badly injured, but he was able to talk to authorities.

“It’s a miracle that somebody even heard him there,” Blount County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jerry Phillips told ABC US.

Mr Diepenbrock and Mr Polito crashed on October 15 near mile marker number 4 and both riders veered off the road, over an embankment and down a steep hill.

Mr Polito was killed after landing about 15m down the hill.

Mr Diepenbrock fell about 32m but survived, according to an incident report by the Blount County Fire Protection District.

He was transported to a hospital by helicopter, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

“It’s just a lot to go through, but forever thankful we are where we are,” Mrs Diepenbrock told local media.

Initially, Mr Diepenbrock deleted the videos after he and his wife watched them for the first time from his hospital room.

Three days later, he retrieved them from cloud storage and shared them with the News Sentinel.

Mr Diepenbrock was still receiving treatment as of Friday but said he’s grateful to be alive.

“Never forget to tell people you love them," he said.

"That’s all I could think about when I was down there. I never, you never say that enough.

“You never spend enough time with your family, you parents, enough time with people that are close to you."

